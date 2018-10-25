BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game recently reached an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to assume operation of the Hagerman National Fish Hatchery which raises about 1.6 million juvenile steelhead for release in the Upper Salmon River Basin.
Fish and Game’s Fisheries Bureau Chief Jim Fredericks said benefits of the transfer include greater efficiency and better integration with fisheries management and research programs. Fish and Game currently owns and operates an adjacent trout hatchery.
Fredericks also noted that Idaho’s steelhead angling opportunities are directly affected by the hatchery’s ability to achieve adult return objectives.
The Hagerman hatchery is one of 10 salmon and steelhead hatcheries operating under the congressionally authorized Lower Snake River Compensation Plan, which is a mitigation program funded by Bonneville Power Administration for lost natural fish production and harvest opportunity caused by hydropower development.
No spawning or adult holding occurs at the Hagerman hatchery. Instead, eggs are collected at adult trapping facilities operated by Fish and Game staff in the Salmon River Basin and delivered to the hatchery.
