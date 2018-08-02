STANLEY — The first sockeye salmon of 2018 returned July 26 to the Redfish Lake Creek trap near Stanley. Last year, the first sockeye arrived on July 27.
The fish is among the 233 sockeye to cross Lower Granite Dam near Lewiston — the last dam the fish cross before reaching Idaho.
Last year’s total of 228 fish was the lowest return in a decade. Since 2008, sockeye returns over Lower Granite have averaged 1,115 fish with a range of 228 to a high of 2,786 in 2014.
Idaho sockeye must complete a 900-mile migration from the Pacific Ocean that includes crossing eight dams and climbing 6,500 feet to reach the Sawtooth Basin.
While recent sockeye runs are small compared with other salmon runs, they’re a vast improvement over previous decades. Between 1996 and 2007, annual sockeye returns over Lower Granite Dam averaged 52 fish.
When Idaho sockeye were listed in 1991 under the federal Endangered Species Act, only four adult sockeye returned to the Stanley Basin.
The combined annual returns from 1991 through 1999 were 23 fish, including two years when no sockeye returned to Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.