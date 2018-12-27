KETCHUM — The Friends of the the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, a local 501© 3 organization, have several community events planned for this season to benefit the center.
Highlights include the Homegrown Film Festival on Jan. 4 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S., Ketchum, and three nights of Banff Film Festival movies in early February.
For ticket information and details, go to sawtoothavalanche.com or search “sawtoothavy” on social media platforms.
