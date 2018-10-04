In many circles, bass fishing is considered a summer sport. America’s favorite game fish awaken from their sluggish winter ways to spawn in the spring, and they spend the summer foraging for just about anything that swims and tangling with anglers who love catching them.
As the leaves begin to change color, many outdoor enthusiasts trade in their fishing poles for hunting rifles or a football stadium chair. But putting your bass tackle away too soon could mean missing some of the best fishing of the year. Fall can be a magical time for catching bass, particularly the line-peeling smallmouths that thrive in southern Idaho’s rivers and reservoirs.
“Fall is a great time to catch big bass,” said bass tournament pro Nick Young. “When they feel that cooler weather coming, they put on the feed bag.”
So before you stow your fishing gear for the winter, give fall bass fishing a shot. You might find yourself falling hard for a new rite of autumn passage.
Winter is coming
Bass are warm-water lovers, and their metabolism is most active when the water temperature is between 60 and 75 degrees. During Idaho’s chilly winters, bass become sluggish, feed infrequently and are ignored by all but the most diehard anglers. But the last few weeks of warm weather provide a golden opportunity for anglers.
“As water temperatures drop, smallmouth bass begin moving from deeper waters to shallow waters and feeding more in these areas, where they have a higher chance of being caught,” said Dr. Chris Walser, a fisheries expert and professor of biology and environmental studies at The College of Idaho.
The shorter days also signal to fish that winter is coming, and they feed aggressively in an effort to intake as many calories as possible. Fishermen can capitalize on the feeding frenzy by throwing a variety of lures and baits. Favorites include crayfish imitations like plastic tubes, jigs and crankbaits in orange and brown patterns; minnow imitations including Rapalas, spinnerbaits and swimbaits; live night crawlers and chunky streamer patterns like wooly buggars and leeches.
“Fall fishing to me is like the grand finale at a firework show — it can be super-hot and full of excitement if you hit it right,” said angler Caleb Nichols, who has been chasing Snake River smallmouths for more than 20 years. “Every bass you catch seems like it’s at its fattest possible weight, so you have a great shot at catching your biggest fish of the year.”
Bronze-medal waters
Smallmouth bass is the dominant species in southern Idaho’s stretch of the Snake River, including Walcott, C.J. Strike and Milner reservoirs. There also are bronzebacks in Anderson Ranch and Magic reservoirs.
When targeting smallies in the river, focus on shoreline structure like large submerged boulders with a steady current running by. Toss a tube, jig or crankbait — pretty much anything that looks like a crayfish — and “crawl” it around the rocks. If that doesn’t work, try targeting channels that pass by rock piles or drop-offs. Walser says the best fishing usually occurs in the early morning or late evening, as bass like to rest near rocky ledges at night. Float a soft plastic lure, live worm or fly through the current, and if your line tightens up or moves sideways, set the hook.
“I usually start by working the bottom with a crayfish presentation,” Nichols said. “If the fish are higher in the water column, I’ll switch to something that mimics minnows like a crankbait, spinnerbait or fluke.”
Finding fish in reservoirs can be trickier, but the same general rules apply. Smallmouth love to eat crayfish, and crayfish love rocky habitat, so seek out rocky points and coves that have plenty of places for both crayfish and bass to hide
By land or by sea
One of the perks of fall bass fishing is that both bank anglers and boaters can get in on the action. No matter where you fish from, floating moss can be a problem in the fall. Boaters can usually escape the cabbage by anchoring up in a clear channel. If you’re fishing from the bank, look for big, sweeping back eddies, which tend to stay clearer than the main flow. You can also beat the moss by your choice in lures. Weedless jigs and soft plastics will fish much cleaner than treble-hooked crankbaits, and worms or flies fished with some split shot or sinking line will get below the weed mats and avoid most of the hang-ups.
For a fun challenge, bank anglers can try tangling with smallies in the jungle. If you find most of the shoreline clogged with weeds, find a clear channel that’s within casting distance and toss your lure or bait across the weeds to the open water. Make sure you set the hook extra hard when the bite comes. Even a 12-inch bass will give you a run for your money as you wrestle it back to shore through the vegetation.
Barring an early season freeze, bass should remain active for at least a couple more weeks. So rescue your gear from the storage unit and get in one last hurrah. Those leaves in the yard will still be there when you get home!
