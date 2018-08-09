Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BOISE — For hunters and anglers who are experiencing poorly printed licenses and fading tags, it is now possible to get a replacement license or tag free of charge.

Idaho Fish and Game is providing two ways to get new copies:

  • Bring your faded licenses or tags to any regional Fish and Game office and request a replacement. Find offices at idfg.idaho.gov/offices.
  • Mail your faded licenses or tags to a Fish and Game office along with a note requesting they be replaced, first and last name, date of birth and return mailing address.

Replacements cannot be issued without relinquishment of the faded items.

Fish and Game thanks the public and the many statewide license vendors for their patience while it tries to identify solutions for a permanent fix.

For any questions regarding this matter, call the nearest regional Idaho Fish and Game office or email licenses@idfg.idaho.gov.

