BOISE — For hunters and anglers who are experiencing poorly printed licenses and fading tags, it is now possible to get a replacement license or tag free of charge.
Idaho Fish and Game is providing two ways to get new copies:
- Bring your faded licenses or tags to any regional Fish and Game office and request a replacement. Find offices at idfg.idaho.gov/offices.
- Mail your faded licenses or tags to a Fish and Game office along with a note requesting they be replaced, first and last name, date of birth and return mailing address.
Replacements cannot be issued without relinquishment of the faded items.
Fish and Game thanks the public and the many statewide license vendors for their patience while it tries to identify solutions for a permanent fix.
For any questions regarding this matter, call the nearest regional Idaho Fish and Game office or email licenses@idfg.idaho.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.