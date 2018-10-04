BOISE — Fish and Game is anticipating high sales volume immediately before the opening day of deer season on Oct. 10. Avoid the long lines by buying licenses and tags early.
Go to idfg.idaho.gov/license/purchase-options for options to buy licenses and tags. If you choose to purchase online or by phone, remember to allow seven to 10 business days for a tag to arrive. The license will be immediately available as a PDF.
Hunters who already have their licenses and tags should double-check them to ensure they’re not faded.
People planning to buy a nonresident tag or a nonresident tag as a second tag should know that nonresident elk tags are sold out. Nonresident deer tags could sell out by early October. For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/tag/quotas-nonresident, but be aware that it’s only updated once per week so it may not reflect the actual number of tags available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.