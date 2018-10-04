BOISE — Fish and Game is anticipating high sales volume immediately before the opening day of deer season on Oct. 10. Avoid the long lines by buying licenses and tags early.

Go to idfg.idaho.gov/license/purchase-options for options to buy licenses and tags. If you choose to purchase online or by phone, remember to allow seven to 10 business days for a tag to arrive. The license will be immediately available as a PDF.

Hunters who already have their licenses and tags should double-check them to ensure they’re not faded.

People planning to buy a nonresident tag or a nonresident tag as a second tag should know that nonresident elk tags are sold out. Nonresident deer tags could sell out by early October. For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/tag/quotas-nonresident, but be aware that it’s only updated once per week so it may not reflect the actual number of tags available.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments