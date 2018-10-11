BOISE — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking public comment on proposed rules adopted by the Fish and Game Commission, published in October in the Idaho Administrative Bulletin. The commission will consider public comments and will determine whether to designate these rules as pending for legislative review. Any pending rules adopted by the commission must be upheld by the 2019 Idaho Legislature to become a final rule.
The following rules have been proposed:
- Airguns as legal methods of take
- Terminate mail as a way to submit regular controlled hunt applications
- Carcass transport from CWD designated areas
- Revised trap set-back
- Allow senior and disabled hunters to enter into the second controlled hunt draw for youth hunt tags
- Create rule framework for turkey landowner permit hunt seasons
- Remove moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat tags from transference to a child or grandchild if drawn by a parent or grandparent
To get details about the rules and how to comment on them, go to https://adminrules.idaho.gov/bulletin/2018/10.pdf. The 21-day comment period is from Oct. 3 through Oct. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.