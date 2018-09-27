Subscribe for 33¢ / day

FILER — The Magic Valley Bowhunters adult league will meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays, starting Oct. 11, at 691 U.S. 30, Filer. 

The first two nights will be open shooting; scoring will be from Oct. 25 through Dec. 20.

The kids league will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Oct. 9, at the same location. 

Again, the first two nights will be open shooting; scoring will be from Oct. 23 to Dec. 18. There will be 10 and 20 yard lines marked.

All abilities are welcome for both leagues. Beginner equipment will be available.

The cost is $20 for MVB members and $40 for non-members. Individual membership is $12.50 through the end of 2018.

For more information, call Mark at 208-410-0440.

