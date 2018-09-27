FILER — The Magic Valley Bowhunters adult league will meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays, starting Oct. 11, at 691 U.S. 30, Filer.
The first two nights will be open shooting; scoring will be from Oct. 25 through Dec. 20.
The kids league will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Oct. 9, at the same location.
Again, the first two nights will be open shooting; scoring will be from Oct. 23 to Dec. 18. There will be 10 and 20 yard lines marked.
All abilities are welcome for both leagues. Beginner equipment will be available.
The cost is $20 for MVB members and $40 for non-members. Individual membership is $12.50 through the end of 2018.
For more information, call Mark at 208-410-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.