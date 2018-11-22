SHOSHONE —The Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office will implement annual seasonal motorized-use closures in the Wood River Valley, beginning Dec. 1 and ending April 30, to protect wintering deer and elk. This is on BLM-managed ground only.
The BLM encourages the public to carefully gauge their actions when recreating this winter to minimize impacts to deer and elk that could be in the area.
“Motorized and non-motorized recreationists disturb wildlife and cause them to expend vital energy that is needed for survival,” Wildlife Biologist Jesse Rawson said in a statement. “When deer or elk are encountered during an outing, it is important to respect the animals and view them from a distance so that noise or close proximity will not cause additional stress.”
Most BLM land in the Wood River Valley will remain open for motorized recreation activities. Stop by the BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 W. F St., for a copy of the seasonal closure map and other wildlife/recreation-related information.
The areas in the Wood River Valley that are closed annually to motorized use, including snowmobiles, are:
- Martin/Big Dry Canyon
- Croy Creek to south of Townsend Gulch
- Big and Little Beaver drainages
- South slopes above East Fork
- Elk Mountain area
- Portions of Picabo Hills
The BLM patrols these areas to monitor and enforce closures. For more information, call John Kurtz at 208-732-7296.
