Hunting may be your reason for loving fall. As you head out to hunt, keep three things in mind:
1. Fire season isn't over yet, and people cause most fires.
Fire season runs through the end of October. Fires will continue to burn until a season-ending weather event happens — enough rain or snow for fire managers to call an end to fire season.
On lands protected by the state of Idaho, people — not lightning — were responsible for more than three-fourths of the fires this year, accounting for 98.4 percent of the acres burned.
There are still restrictions on campfires and smoking outdoors in parts of southern Idaho. View current fire restrictions at idahofireinfo.com/p/fire-restrictions.html. If campfires are allowed where you plan to hunt, make sure your campfire is cool to the touch before leaving it so you do not unintentionally start a wildfire. View other campfire safety tips at idahofireinfo.com/2017/07/campfire-safety.html.
2. Endowment lands are available to enjoy; respect them.
Timber sales and leases on state endowment trust lands produced more than $73 million for Idaho public schools and other Idaho institutions this year. More than 96 percent of endowment lands are accessible for recreation by foot, watercraft or vehicle. View accessible endowment lands at idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/huntplanner/.
Help maintain these lands' potential and your riding privilege by keeping off-highway vehicles on established roads and trails.
3. Free camping is allowed on endowment lands, but only for up to 14 days.
If you plan to camp on endowment lands longer than 14 consecutive days, contact an Idaho Department of Lands area office to obtain the required permit.
