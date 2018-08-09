BOISE — Fall Chinook fishing on the Snake, Clearwater and Salmon rivers will open Aug. 18.
Idaho Fish and Game expects 18,126 adult fish to return to Idaho, which compares with 24,780 last year. Of the fish returning, fisheries managers are forecasting 12,013 hatchery Chinook and 6,113 of natural origin.
The following areas will be open to fishing for fall Chinook:
- Snake River — from the Washington/Idaho border upstream to Hells Canyon Dam
- Clearwater River — from its mouth upstream to Memorial Bridge
- Salmon River — from its mouth upstream about ¾ mile to Eye of the Needle Rapids
Closing dates will be:
- Clearwater and Salmon rivers and the Snake River downstream of Cliff Mountain Rapids — closure upon notice or Oct. 31, whichever comes first
- Snake River from Hells Canyon Dam downstream to Cliff Mountain Rapids — closure upon notice or Nov. 18, whichever comes first
Limits will be:
- Daily bag — six adipose fin-clipped adult fall Chinook
- Possession — 18 adipose fin-clipped adult fall Chinook
- Season — There is no limit on the number of adult fall Chinook salmon that can be harvested during the fall Chinook season. All adult Chinook salmon that are harvested must be recorded on a salmon permit.
- Jack fall Chinook — Anglers can retain any jack fall Chinook Salmon, adipose-clipped or unclipped, if they have a valid salmon permit. There are no daily bag, possession or season limits for jack fall Chinook Salmon. Anglers are not required to record them on their salmon permit.
Full rules and regulations will be available at idfg.idaho.gov and at regional Fish and Game offices prior to Aug 18.
