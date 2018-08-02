BOISE — Fall Chinook fishing will open Aug. 18. Idaho Fish and Game fisheries managers expect 18,126 adult fish to return to Idaho, compared with 24,780 last year.
Of the fish returning, managers are forecasting 12,013 hatchery Chinook and 6,113 of natural origin.
The following areas will be open to fishing:
- Snake River — from the Washington/Idaho border upstream to Hells Canyon Dam
- Clearwater River — from its mouth upstream to Memorial Bridge
- Salmon River — from its mouth upstream about ¾ mile to Eye of the Needle Rapids
Closing dates will be:
- Clearwater and Salmon rivers and that part of the Snake downstream from Cliff Mountain Rapids — upon notice or Oct. 31 — whichever comes first
- Snake River from Hells Canyon Dam downstream to Cliff Mountain Rapids — upon notice or Nov. 18 — whichever comes first
Full rules and regulations will be available online and at regional Fish and Game offices prior to the season opener.
