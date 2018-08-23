Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Boulder-White Clouds

The Sawtooth National Forest, which contains three new wilderness areas, south of Stanley.

 STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS PHOTOS

JEROME — The wilderness plan for the new Hemingway-Boulders and Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds Wilderness is now complete.

The objection/resolution period for the plan was completed on Tuesday and the Sawtooth National Forest supervisor signed the decision. Find it at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=49647.

The Sawtooth National Forest and Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District had three years to complete the wilderness plan. This included an amendment to the Sawtooth National Forest Plan.

The plan was developed using the Wilderness Act mandate to preserve wilderness character and to meet congressional intent while providing flexibility that local agencies and constituents need to protect the areas.

The Hemingway-Boulders at 67,998 acres and Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds at 90,769 acres are the westernmost of the three wilderness areas created under Rep. Mike Simpson’s legislation.

The BLM manages approximately 450 acres of the Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds wilderness. Its decision for the plan can be found at go.usa.gov/xU7Qn.

