TWIN FALLS — If you are in need of a mid-afternoon caffeine boost but don’t want the sugar of soda and aren’t in the mood for coffee breath, there is an alternative with the new caffeinated herbal tea — Wisdom Herbal.
The co-founder of the Twin Falls-based business, Matt Allred, sat with the Times-News to discuss his new cottage industry and what goes into his caffeinated herbal tea.
Times-News: How did Wisdom Herbal come together?
Matt Allred: My friend and I worked at a call center together and we used to talk about owning a burger shop together. We just worked well together and thought we could work on something bigger together.
I saw on Facebook a joke status that I made from a couple of years ago. It said “W.O.W. Beverages. Word of Wisdom beverages.” I would crush up caffeine pills and put it in my tea. I had this epiphany that people might want caffeine without sugar or sweeteners.
I reached out to my buddy and we started brainstorming.
Times-News: How do you make your caffeinated tea?
Allred: Caffeine is very bitter so it took a lot of time to find the right combination without using sweeteners.
For Ruby Citrus we use orange peels, licorice root and hibiscus is the main flavor. We put in 100 grams of caffeine into a gallon serving of tea — we make sure to have a two-person system to check the measurement. We stir that in the boiling water and spread it around. Let the herbs steep for about 10 minutes. The whole process takes about an hour.
This has the same amount of caffeine as a Rockstar or Monster. But there’s nothing subtle about a Monster or Rockstar.
We’ve been kicking around a couple of other flavors but wanted to get this one right.
Times-News: Where can people pick up Wisdom Herbal?
Allred: We are a cottage industry — which means we have to sell it straight to a consumer and can’t have a third-party distributor. People can reach us on Facebook or Instagram.
They can buy this anywhere in Idaho. It’s $3 a jar; if people return the jar, your next is $2.
We will be inside Bull Moose Bicycles every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. We will have a booth with the herbal tea.
