Summer is here! And with that comes barbecues and picnics. It’s essential to be prepared before going to a summer gathering that involves food.

Below, you’ll find some ideas so that you don’t show up empty-handed at your next gathering. Additionally, these ideas are sure to satisfy the emotional side of food and promote healthy eating.

One must-have side dish at a summer barbecue is potato salad, which is great because it is filled with fiber to keep you full for a longer time. There are ways to elevate your potato salad by adding pickles, celery, dill, paprika and pepper. Other side ideas that can add fiber to your meal include a broccoli salad, fruit salad, or a simple green salad with a homemade dressing (see recipe).

There are multiple ways to enhance the main course, going further than adding ketchup and mustard. Spice up the toppings by grilling some onions and mushrooms at your next gathering, and maybe mix together a slaw to top your burgers. Doing this add flavor and vitamins like folate, potassium, vitamin C, niacin, riboflavin and more.

With these hot summer days upon us, we can’t forget the tasty, hydrating drinks. An easy way to achieve hydration and taste is to take your favorite sparkling water and add a splash of 100% fruit juice and some fresh berries or slices citrus fruit.

To achieve your own mix of nourishing and tasty dishes at your next barbecue — all it takes is combining your favorite dish and adding a new twist. Maybe you always bring a macaroni salad. Next time, add some fresh herbs, vegetables, or try a new higher fiber macaroni noodle.

Trying new things is what it’s all about. Who knows, you might just find a new favorite recipe!

Green Goddess Dressing INGREDIENTS 1 cup whole milk Greek yogurt

1 cup parsley

1 cup mixed soft leafy herbs, dill, mint, tarragon and/or cilantro

2 tablespoon chopped chives

2 tablespoons lemon juice, plus ½ teaspoon zest

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove

¼ teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper INSTRUCTIONS In a food processor, combine the yogurt, parsley, mixed herbs, chives, lemon juice, zest, olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper. Pulse until well combined. Season to taste. Serve as a dip or toss with salad greens. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to five days. Recipe adapted from www.loveandlemons.com/wprm_print/48918

Carly Metcalf is a registered dietitian and health coach at Blue Cross of Idaho. She completed her undergraduate degree in Nutrition and Dietetics at Oregon State University. Her goal is to help members feel empowered to reach their nutrition goals with support and education. In Carly’s free time, she enjoys skiing, hiking, cooking and spending time with her family.