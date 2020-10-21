 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
When this In-N-Out opens, the Double-Double will be so close to Idaho you can taste it
0 comments

When this In-N-Out opens, the Double-Double will be so close to Idaho you can taste it

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
In-N-Out

Cars exit the drive-thru at an In-N-Out Burger in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

 Adam Lau, Associated Press file

Twenty miles, Idaho. Twenty.

That’s how close In-N-Out Burger will be to our state if the mega-popular chain opens a new restaurant in Logan, Utah. The city received an application from In-N-Out recently, and a local official thinks “people are going to be very excited,” according to The Herald Journal.

Very excited? Fools would flat-out lose their minds if In-N-Out ever crossed the Idaho state line.

With so many Californians moving to the Gem State, In-N-Out expanding here feels like it should be a no-brainer, right? Headquartered in Irvine, In-N-Out is a West Coast icon. The thought of a Double-Double makes any self-respecting fast-food junkie salivate.

An In-N-Out Burger in Logan would be so near that eastern Idaho fans can practically taste it.

But In-N-Out still appears to be a long shot for Idaho. The family-run operation doesn’t franchise; it owns its restaurants. Conquering the world isn’t part of the game plan.

Three years ago, I reached out to In-N-Out about coming to Boise and got this explanation.

“Slow and controlled growth has always been part of our strategy here at In-N-Out Burger,” said Denny Warnick, In-N-Out’s vice president of operations. “We currently operate restaurants in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon. While we are aware of the great opportunities in Idaho, our slow growth plans will keep us focused in the six states where we currently operate for at least the near future.”

Since then, In-N-Out has pushed into a seventh state. The company is building a distribution center in Colorado Springs with plans to open several restaurants in Colorado.

I’ve reached out to In-N-Out for the latest Idaho news. Or non-news. Just to see if there’s a fresh glimmer of hope.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recipe of the Day: Baked Ziti
Food

Recipe of the Day: Baked Ziti

  • Updated

Not only is baked ziti the perfect meal to bring to potlucks, but it's also a great recipe to prepare ahead of time and heat up for a weeknight.

Beanless Chili Recipe for a Hearty Meal
Food

Beanless Chili Recipe for a Hearty Meal

  • Updated

It’s easy to imagine the perfect chili — it has beans, ground beef, tomatoes, cheese and maybe even sour cream. But, in certain parts of the country, chili looks totally different. Like in Texas.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Cracker Barrel adds alcohol to its menu

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News