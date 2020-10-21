When this In-N-Out opens, the Double-Double will be so close to Idaho you can taste it

Twenty miles, Idaho. Twenty.

That’s how close In-N-Out Burger will be to our state if the mega-popular chain opens a new restaurant in Logan, Utah. The city received an application from In-N-Out recently, and a local official thinks “people are going to be very excited,” according to The Herald Journal.

Very excited? Fools would flat-out lose their minds if In-N-Out ever crossed the Idaho state line.

With so many Californians moving to the Gem State, In-N-Out expanding here feels like it should be a no-brainer, right? Headquartered in Irvine, In-N-Out is a West Coast icon. The thought of a Double-Double makes any self-respecting fast-food junkie salivate.

An In-N-Out Burger in Logan would be so near that eastern Idaho fans can practically taste it.

But In-N-Out still appears to be a long shot for Idaho. The family-run operation doesn’t franchise; it owns its restaurants. Conquering the world isn’t part of the game plan.

Three years ago, I reached out to In-N-Out about coming to Boise and got this explanation.