It’s time to get ready to send your kids back to school, which is always a fun time of year. Full of new beginnings, a new teacher, and new ideas for kids’ lunches.

As a parent, you know how much good nutrition means to your child’s development. So, it’s so important they have the food to help them stay energized and focused at school.

Instead of adding more stress to the school year, I want to help you with balanced and nourishing food ideas for your young kids.

First things first: Ensure your children are involved in choosing their lunch and snacks.

You can make this as simple as packing their water for the day or as complicated as making a sandwich, but having children involved in their nutrition is such a great learning opportunity. It can make them more invested in their nutrition and set a cornerstone for good, healthy habits.

Additionally, we want kids to have balance. Be sure to include foods you know they love, while also adding new foods maybe they’ve never tried before. Don’t be discouraged if they don’t eat a new food the first few times you offer it. New foods take time and practice, so be patient and start small.

Here are some foods that provide energy that you can keep in mind next time you are grocery shopping for school lunches and snacks.

Whole wheat bread

Rice

Pasta

Pita bread

Bagel

English muffin

Tortillas

Pretzels

Corn

Fruit

Yogurt

Whenever we have foods that provide our bodies with energy, like the ones above, we want to make sure they provide balanced energy. For that we can look to include foods that have protein. Here are a few high-quality protein sources:

Beans

Chicken

Turkey slices

Eggs

Hummus

Peanut, almond, sunflower, cashew butter

Cheese

Tofu or tempeh

Edamame

There are many ways to incorporate these foods into different combinations of meals for your child. You can offer them separately in their lunch or combined. Some examples of lunches with these ingredients:

Hummus sandwich with fruit and cheese sides

Pasta with tofu cubes and corn

English muffin pizza: toast, add sauce, cheese and veggies

Tortilla wrapped around a banana with nut butter

Turkey wrap with a fruit side

Chicken salad on pita bread with edamame/cucumber side

These are just a few tips and tricks to, hopefully, make back-to-school season less stressful. With these building blocks, I hope you and your children have a great start to the school year!