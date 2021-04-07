Watch now: In high spirits: Twin Falls' first distillery will soon be open

“We will use fresh, raw potato, not dry flake potato, when making our vodka,” he said. “We also want to use local ingredients as much as possible, with the use of all organic ingredients as well,” although it may take some time to get official organic certification.

“The community embraces local, so we need to do right by them,” Packer said.

The process of getting the distillery up and running has been calculated. Packer and Mancari have been following all the steps to get the place up and running correctly — no shortcuts, they said. One hurdle they overcame recently was changing the name from White Pine Distillery to Twin Falls Distillery.

“Naming has been quite the journey with a website, domain name, name to advertise by,” Mancari said.

The distillery will offer distilled vodka and gin to start, with the potential to move into other spirits over time. They also want to eventually offer food, serve local wines and beers, bottle and sell their spirits in-house, and be a tasting room stop-off place for folks walking around downtown Twin Falls.

“We’ll have Koto and Milner’s and Magic Valley Brewing over on Main, and then we’ll be one block off from them so people can stop off over here too,” Packer said. “It’ll be another great spot in our growing downtown.”

