Watch now: In high spirits: Twin Falls' first distillery will soon be open

Jon Mancari’s first thoughts of opening a distillery in Twin Falls came to him after visiting Rogue Spirits Distillery in Newport, Oregon. He sampled their single-malt vodkas and plenty of whiskeys, creating a palette in his mind of tastes to infuse into his own spirits.
However, after he returned, he ran into one large problem while charting a path to open a distillery in Twin Falls: He had no background in the process.
“I just got turned down from my first investment meeting looking to borrow $100,000,” Mancari said. “It was frustrating.”
As luck would have it though, Mancari met Chris Packer, a chemical engineer and food scientist, through Packer’s wife, Alanna Packer, who knew about Mancari’s ill luck in securing funding to open the distillery. All became friends and their ideas started becoming realities.
Twin Falls Distillery, at 157 Second Ave. W. — formerly Von Scheidt Brewing — is nearing completion of the tasting room and distilling area with an opening date to be announced later this spring.
“We want to make high-quality distilled spirits paying homage to Idaho,” Packer said. “We’re not interested in cutting corners. We’re interested in doing it excellent and keeping it local.”
Packer said distilling vodka can take between five and seven days, and gin a little longer, but it can depend on the yeast used, along with how the spirit is being distilled.
“We will use fresh, raw potato, not dry flake potato, when making our vodka,” he said. “We also want to use local ingredients as much as possible, with the use of all organic ingredients as well,” although it may take some time to get official organic certification.
“The community embraces local, so we need to do right by them,” Packer said.
The process of getting the distillery up and running has been calculated. Packer and Mancari have been following all the steps to get the place up and running correctly — no shortcuts, they said. One hurdle they overcame recently was changing the name from White Pine Distillery to Twin Falls Distillery.
“Naming has been quite the journey with a website, domain name, name to advertise by,” Mancari said.
The distillery will offer distilled vodka and gin to start, with the potential to move into other spirits over time. They also want to eventually offer food, serve local wines and beers, bottle and sell their spirits in-house, and be a tasting room stop-off place for folks walking around downtown Twin Falls.
“We’ll have Koto and Milner’s and Magic Valley Brewing over on Main, and then we’ll be one block off from them so people can stop off over here too,” Packer said. “It’ll be another great spot in our growing downtown.”