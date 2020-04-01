Twin Falls restaurants get creative amid coronavirus dining room closures

TWIN FALLS — As the state is under a stay-home order along with much of the rest of the United States, non-essential businesses have been forced to close their physical locations.
Restaurants are one of the few types of essential businesses that remain open. But the stay-home order limits them to only take-out, delivery and drive-thru options.
Restaurants that make their living off of dine-in customers have had to get creative to stay afloat.
Abracadabra’s, which has locations in Idaho Falls and Pocatello in addition to Twin Falls, traditionally serves breakfast and brunch. With the stay-home order in place, the restaurant dabbled in offering to-go options but didn’t find much success.
So it switched from offering prepared meals to selling in bulk the ingredients that go into them.
Customers can pick up all kinds of groceries, including flour, sugar, milk and pasta at the Twin Falls restaurant.
Nikki Bourne, the general manager in Twin Falls, said the eatery has access to plenty of items that are in high demand through its provider, Sysco, and that matched up with a common need of people who run into depleted supplies at stores.
“We realized a lot of the people in the community couldn’t find the groceries that they needed,” Bourne said. “We decided to help fill that void because we can get our hands on more of that stuff than most people can.”
Customers can place orders ahead of time and come to the restaurant. No more than five people are allowed in at one time.
Bourne said she is still adapting to the idea of temporarily turning a restaurant into a grocery store.
“It’s a whole new ballgame for us, trying to figure out systems to put in place,” she said.
“I’m sure in three weeks I’ll have a great system, just in time for us to go back to being a restaurant,” she added with a laugh.
The longer the stay-home order and social distancing rules apply, the steeper the challenge gets for many restaurants.
Shane Cook, who owns both Twin Falls Sandwich and Company and Koto Brewing Company on Main Avenue in Twin Falls, has seen a dramatic drop-off of customers from both establishments. Koto closed its restaurant portion last Wednesday and still distributes its in-house beer. But with most of the places that buy it temporarily on lockdown, business is dry.
Sandwich Company is still open for take-out and delivery but has taken a hit without its dine-in business.
“Twin Falls is taking care of us the best that they can, but not having a drive-thru I think really affects us,” Cook said. “Every once in a while we have a good day.”
The owner said sales are down 50% to 60%, and though the restaurant is marketing its take-out options and offering alternatives like meal prep kits, it’s hard to substitute for the normal customer load that has since diminished.
Cook said he wanted to thank the Magic Valley for the support that his companies have received. He also encouraged people to support local establishments that are experiencing similar troubles.
