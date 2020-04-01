Twin Falls restaurants get creative amid coronavirus dining room closures

Customers can pick up all kinds of groceries, including flour, sugar, milk and pasta at the Twin Falls restaurant.

Nikki Bourne, the general manager in Twin Falls, said the eatery has access to plenty of items that are in high demand through its provider, Sysco, and that matched up with a common need of people who run into depleted supplies at stores.

“We realized a lot of the people in the community couldn’t find the groceries that they needed,” Bourne said. “We decided to help fill that void because we can get our hands on more of that stuff than most people can.”

Customers can place orders ahead of time and come to the restaurant. No more than five people are allowed in at one time.

Bourne said she is still adapting to the idea of temporarily turning a restaurant into a grocery store.

“It’s a whole new ballgame for us, trying to figure out systems to put in place,” she said.

“I’m sure in three weeks I’ll have a great system, just in time for us to go back to being a restaurant,” she added with a laugh.

The longer the stay-home order and social distancing rules apply, the steeper the challenge gets for many restaurants.