Many of us have kids participating in a sport this fall, and proper nutrition is a must, no matter the sport! The right pre- and post-game snack can give your child the cutting edge for a great practice or game.

It can be overwhelming thinking of the "right" thing to make or pack when you're busy and going from school to sports, so let me clarify: Nutrition doesn't have to be complicated.

Nutrition should have these three key components: Carbohydrates, protein and fiber. Carbohydrates give us energy, protein offers satisfaction, and fiber supplies long-lasting energy and satisfaction.

So, when we think of a pre-game snack, we want to ensure energy is the key component. Good pre-practice or pre-game snacks include crackers, dried or fresh fruit, trail mix, or granola bars. Ideally, your child should eat at least 30 minutes before practice or a game, to give the body time to digest the food and have that energy ready to use.

After our activity, we want to ensure your child replenishes the storage lost while exercising and builds storage for future use.

After exercise, you can include foods that provide long-lasting energy and satisfaction. Some days, your child might want a meal after a workout, which hopefully would consist of the three components (carbohydrates, protein and fiber). But if not, we might have to be more intentional about including these specific food groups.

Below are some quick and easy ideas on what to pack for after the game!

Pita, hummus, cucumbers/tomatoes

Cheese board: whole grain crackers, walnuts, dried fruit, salami and your favorite sliced cheese

Bagel sandwich: Whole grain bagel, cucumber, cream cheese, sliced turkey

Tuna salad: Veggies of your choice, tuna salad, crackers

Smoothie or shake made with fruit and yogurt

Yogurt parfait with fruit, chia seeds, oats, nuts

Energy bites: https://feedinglittles.com/kid-friendly-energy-bites/

With these ideas in mind, you and your family will feel amazing before and after the sport or activity you're involved in!