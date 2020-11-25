The cupcake hustle: New downtown shop offers creative treats

From her home kitchen it would take eight to 10 hours to make 10 dozen cupcakes. Now she can bake 20 dozen at a time.

And Sweet T’s is a family-run business.

Mitchell has eight children — ranging in age from 2 to 20 — and the older children often help with the business. On Friday, Mitchell’s daughter Kyliah Farson, 14, and Patrick were working at Sweet T’s Cupcakery.

Mitchell’s passion for baking began as a girl when she’d watch her mother make wedding cakes from her at-home business.

It was Patrick who encouraged her to start selling cupcakes on Facebook’s marketplace in June.

“It just blew up,” Mitchell said. “We baked every single day for 30 days after.”

“And here we are,” Patrick said.

After Thanksgiving, he plans to launch Phat Pat’z Surf and Soul at Sweet T's Cupcakery. Food will be to-go only and available on Sundays.

He’s known as the cook and she’s the baker. Their dream is to open a full-fledged restaurant and bakery.