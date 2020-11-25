The cupcake hustle: New downtown shop offers creative treats

TWIN FALLS — Social media helped launch Tiffany Mitchell’s cupcake business, but now she hopes her downtown Twin Falls storefront will help expand it.
Sweet T’s Cupcakery, 600 Main Ave. N, opened Oct. 1 and Mitchell says business has been steady. Customers request the cookies and cream, peanut butter cup, banana split, caramel apple and chocolate banana cupcakes.
“It’s good,” Mitchell said. “We’ve been blessed for sure. We’ve met a lot of great people being part of a small business community. Everybody wants to see everybody else win.”
On Friday, Mitchell fielded phone calls and greeted customers at her cupcakery. Before the shop’s wood panel walls housed the sweet smell of cupcakes, it was the location of the Lonesome Dove Saloon and Grill. Stacks of bar stools tucked away in the corner hint at the building’s past.
“I always wanted a small business, like a Cheers type place,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell co-owns Sweet T’s Cupcakery along with her boyfriend, Michael Patrick. She said they looked for three weeks at two Kimberly locations before securing the corner location on Main Avenue.
Mitchell said the move was necessary for the growing business. In three months, she made 5,000 cupcakes from her home.
“We just needed a space desperately,” she said.
From her home kitchen it would take eight to 10 hours to make 10 dozen cupcakes. Now she can bake 20 dozen at a time.
And Sweet T’s is a family-run business.
Mitchell has eight children — ranging in age from 2 to 20 — and the older children often help with the business. On Friday, Mitchell’s daughter Kyliah Farson, 14, and Patrick were working at Sweet T’s Cupcakery.
Mitchell’s passion for baking began as a girl when she’d watch her mother make wedding cakes from her at-home business.
It was Patrick who encouraged her to start selling cupcakes on Facebook’s marketplace in June.
“It just blew up,” Mitchell said. “We baked every single day for 30 days after.”
“And here we are,” Patrick said.
After Thanksgiving, he plans to launch Phat Pat’z Surf and Soul at Sweet T's Cupcakery. Food will be to-go only and available on Sundays.
He’s known as the cook and she’s the baker. Their dream is to open a full-fledged restaurant and bakery.
“It means a lot to us to be a specialty business in this community,” Mitchell said. “To be able to show the kids we did this — from hustling from the kitchen to this.”
