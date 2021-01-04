Texas Roadhouse announces opening date for Twin Falls restaurant

Work began at the future site of Texas Roadhouse, next to Olive Garden in Twin Falls, in January 2020.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE
Times-News
TWIN FALLS — The long-anticipated Texas Roadhouse in Twin Falls has officially announced an opening date: March 1.
A Monday statement from the company said the restaurant will employ 190 people at the 7,450 square-foot building at 1469 Pole Line Road, the former site of an AT&T store near Olive Garden.
The restaurant will be open for dinner only Mondays through Thursdays from 4-10 p.m. and for lunch dinner 4-11 p.m. Fridays, 12-11 p.m. Saturdays and 12-10 p.m. Sundays.
The company said those interested in applying for jobs can apply at the temporary office in the former Chico's location directly west of the restaurant or at
apply.texasroadhouse.com. The office is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Texas Roadhouse has more than 600 locations in 49 states and 10 countries. It first applied for a permit to build in Twin Falls in October 2019, but stopped construction temporarily after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Tips and suggestions
If you know of any Magic Valley business openings or closings that did not appear on this list, please contact Times-News business reporter Colin Tiernan at 208-735-3234, or by email at ctiernan@magicvalley.com.
November
Site of the former Idaho Youth Ranch Thrift Store seen Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Twin Falls. The Main Avenue site will eventually be home to an $8.8 million project that will include ground floor retail space below offices and housing. The city has given the
Opportunity Zone project significant financial assistance.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
November
Creative Cravings, a food truck, is ready for business in Twin Falls. The truck has been hanging out near Albertsons lately.
Colin Tiernan
November
Future site of D&B Supply seen Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Twin Falls. The building on Addison Avenue East used to be a Kmart. D&B is spending $2.1 million on the remodel according to the city's building permit reports.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
November
A Homestyle Direct truck is seen Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at 2032 Highland Ave East in Twin Falls. Homestyle Direct is a home delivery meal provider. The company has a new $1.5 million building in the works according to the city's monthly building permit report.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
November
Rock Creek Celebration Center seen Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Twin Falls. The Main Avenue building recently underwent a $1 million renovation.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
November
Rock Creek Celebration Center seen Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
November
Top Cat Java and Cafe is now open at 102 South, 300 West in Rupert.
Colin Tiernan
November
Oasis Stop 'N Go is getting a makeover. Photo shot Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Twin Falls. The Washington Street North project will cost $1.3 million according to Twin Falls building permit reports.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
November
Nicholson Home Repair and Remodeling seen Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
BASE Gear owner Owner of BASE Gear, John McEvoy stands for a photo Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
BASE Gear is open for business Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
The former Von Scheidt Brewing Company along Second Avenue West in Twin Falls has closed.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
Kelly Right Real Estate is opening a location on Man Avenue in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
The Cookie Basket is no more on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
Paul Mitchell, the school, is seen here Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on Main Avenue in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
Collective Studio is open for business at 115 Broadway South in Buhl. The store opened July 3. The store is a collaboration between The Rustic Nest and Felicity Finds Designs and also sells products from other local vendors.
COURTESY PHOTO
October
The Subway on Blue Lakes Boulevard has closed in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
Owner Jeff Trammell works on an alignment Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Advanced Suspension Design on Addison Avenue in Twin Falls. The shop will be moving down the road at a future date.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
Magic Valley Brewing will be calling downtown Twin Falls home soon.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
Plant Therapy will have retail space on Main Ave. in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
Rinard Media is taking over the former Music Center on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
Advanced Suspension Design on Addison Avenue in Twin Falls will be moving its location sometime in the future.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
BASE Gear Owner
John McEvoy stands for a portrait at his business Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
Sweet T's Cupcakery is open for business. Seen here Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
The owners of the new Sweet T's Cupcakery, Michael Patrick, left, and Tiffany Mitchell pause for a photo Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
Extreme Staffing is no longer using the building on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
Owner Paul Melni stands in his new AWOL Adventure Sports shop Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on Second Avenue South in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
Altered Purposes has moved down Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
Body Balance will be opening on Washington Street North in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
Perrine Man Press has a location in downtown Twin Falls. The store opened Nov. 13.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Business at the Magic Valley Mall
The arcade is open for business Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Business at the Magic Valley Mall
The Allstate Magic Valley Payne Agency is open Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Business at the Magic Valley Mall
Remi Bleu for Kids is open Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Business at the Magic Valley Mall
Remi Bleu for Kids is open Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Business at the Magic Valley Mall
Sweet Shack is seen Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Business at the Magic Valley Mall
El Asadero Mexican Food is seen Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls. The company hopes to open the store within the week.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Business at the Magic Valley Mall
Brandon Cornelison tires to claw a stuffed animal with his daughters Jwen, center, and Aurora in the new PlayJoy arcade Friday at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls. The mall has experienced a dramatic shift toward locally-owned businesses as more national chains close brick-and-mortar stores.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Business at the Magic Valley Mall
The Candy Shop is open Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Business at the Magic Valley Mall
Jwen Cornelison tries to claw out a stuffed animal at the new arcade Friday at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls. PlayJoy x Ellis Amusement's arcade is one of several locally-owned businesses that has opened shop in the mall during the pandemic as national retailers close their doors.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Business at the Magic Valley Mall
The Candy Shop is open Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Business at the Magic Valley Mall
The former Kay Jewelers store sits empty Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
September
Mia's Bakery seen Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
September
Mia's Bakery is seen open Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
September
Divine Style seen Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
September
Lush Nails and Skin is seen Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
September
Posh Studio is open Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
September
Posh Studio is open and seeing clients Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
September
Chelsi Edwards works on a client's nails Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Posh Studio in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
September
Owner Linsey Higley pauses for a photo Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Divine Style in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
September
Owner Linsey Higley pauses for a photo Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Divine Style in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
September
Owner Linsey Higley pauses for a photo Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Divine Style in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
July
Full Steam Espresso, shown here Aug. 17 in the Lynwood Shopping Center, will be opening up another location in the 2nd South Market, which will open this September in downtown Twin Falls. Full Steam Espresso joins Smokey Bone BBQ, CloverLeaf Creamery and the Tap House at 2nd South Market.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
July
Remi Bleu Boutique owner Cara Vierstra pauses for a photo in her store Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
July
Tommy's Express Car Wash is open Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, on Washington Avenue in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
July
Employee Octavio Rico greets customers as they walk in at Tacos Villa Restaurant on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
July
Cozy Coffee owner Tayller Phillips pauses for a photo Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Rupert. This will be her second location.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
July
Remi Bleu Boutique is open for business Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in the Magic Valley Mall.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
July
Tacos Villa Restaurant is open Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
July
Kalypso, a new beauty salon, is seen open Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
July
Remi Bleu Boutique is open at the Magic Valley Mall on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
July
Kalypso, a new beauty salon, is seen open Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
June
Shake Out, seen here Monday in Twin Falls, has reopened after a car crashed into the restaurant two years ago.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
June
The Human Bean, a coffee shop on Addison Avenue, has opened. Seen Monday, July 13, 2020, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
June
D&B Supply is seen Monday, July 13, 2020, in Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls building permit reports the store is spending $2.1 million on a remodel of the former Kmart.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
June
The Human Bean, a coffee shop on Addison Avenue, is now open. Seen Monday, July 13, 2020, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
June
Float Magic, on Second Avenue in Twin Falls, hopes to open in the fall. According to Twin Falls building permit reports the business, a type of spa and recovery center, is doing $210,000 worth of remodeling. Seen here Monday, July 13, 2020.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
June
El Milagro, a housing project, is under construction as seen Monday, July 13, 2020, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
May
Naz Kitchen prepares to open Tuesday, June 16, 2020, on Addison Avenue in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
May
CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, center, speaks to the crowd in August during a dedication for Chobani's new research and development center in Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls' most recent building permit report, Chobani is spending $5.4 million on a new industrial wastewater treatment expansion project.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE
May
The site of the new Texas Roadhouse sits under construction Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls. The new restaurant will cost $750,000 to build according to the city's building permit reports.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
May
The new site for Perrine Man Press — a Twin Falls-based clothing company — currently sits vacant Tuesday, June 16, 2020, on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
April
The 2nd South Market sits under construction May 20 in Twin Falls. The food hall on Second Avenue in Twin Falls will be opening this summer, and has now named three vendors — the Smokey Bone BBQ, Cloverleaf Creamery and Tacos Doña Vero.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
April
The Human Bean, a coffee shop, sits under construction May 20 on Addison Avenue in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
April
Construction continues for a Java Express, a coffee and beverage shop, on May 20 in Twin Falls on Eastland Drive.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
April
This, That & the Other sits open May 2020 on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
April
The Smokey Bone BBQ sits open May 20 in Twin Falls. The Smokey Bone will be one of several eateries inside the
2nd South Market on Second Avenue that will open soon in downtown Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
March
Kohl's will open March 22 at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls. Read about Kohl's
here.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
March
Crumbl Cookie opened for business in February on Cheney Drive in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
March
Crumbl Cookie is open for business March 10 in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
March
Scott and Yelena Truax browse the different displays Feb. 13 at the new visitor center at the Minidoka National Historic Site north of Eden. A
grand opening celebration for the visitor center was held Feb. 22.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE
March
The site for an upcoming Texas Roadhouse is under construction March 10 near Olive Garden in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
March
Sticker World is open for business March 10 at 117 6th Ave West in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
March
Sticker World has hundreds of stickers and is open for business March 10 at 117 Sixth Ave. W. in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
March
Blue Lakes Inn, shown here March 10, will soon be open for business again. The hotel had been closed for several months for renovations.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
March
Float Magic, shown here March 10, is coming to downtown Twin Falls this summer. Float Magic is a health spa that touts the relaxation benefits of floating in water.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Lisa And Dave Buddecke talk about opening up 2nd South Market along with other builders and vendors Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls.
March
Trent Page, with Creative Carpentry, works on the 2nd South Market on Feb. 27 in downtown Twin Falls. Read about the incoming food hall
here.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE
February
Joel Isenberg, owner of Twin Falls' newest comic shop at 561 Fillmore St., pauses for a photo at Scramble City Comics on Feb. 12.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
February
Sailor Ray works behind the counter at Fresh Aesthetics Medical Spa on Feb. 12 in Twin Falls. The store at 1411 Falls Ave. East had its grand opening Feb. 6.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
February
Rock-A-Billy Company, a tattoo and barber shop, will open soon at 110 Main Ave. North in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
February
Toy Orphanage is seen Feb. 12 in downtown Twin Falls. Owner Jo Ann Olbert has had the business, where she has hundreds of dolls for sale, for years, but she moved to 420 Main Ave East in 2019.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
February
Creative Canvas, a new salon at 236 River Vista Place, is seen doing business Feb. 12 in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
January
Chrissy's Crafty Cottage is seen Monday at 120 Ramage St. in Twin Falls. The store sells items made by local artists and will have an open house at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
January
Work is ramping up at the future site of Texas Roadhouse, next to Olive Garden in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
January
Never Give Up, a rustic decor and CBD store, has opened at 643 Second Avenue South in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
January
Western Visions, an interior modeling contractor in Twin Falls, has closed.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
January
Crumbl Cookies is coming soon to the former Papa Murphy's location on Cheney Drive. According to the Crumbl Cookies website, the business began in 2017 in Logan, Utah, and already has more than 50 stores in 11 states.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
January
Adam and Eve, a sex shop on Blue Lakes Boulevard, is now open in Twin Falls. The store is part of one of the country's largest sex shop chains.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
January
Arctic Circle opened Jan. 11 in the former Popeyes building on Pole Line Road. According to an Arctic Circle press release, it is the 23rd Arctic Circle in Idaho and will employ 40 people. Twin Falls' first Arctic Circle opened almost 70 years ago.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
