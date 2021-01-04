 Skip to main content
Texas Roadhouse announces opening date for Twin Falls restaurant
Texas Roadhouse

Work began at the future site of Texas Roadhouse, next to Olive Garden in Twin Falls, in January 2020.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — The long-anticipated Texas Roadhouse in Twin Falls has officially announced an opening date: March 1.

A Monday statement from the company said the restaurant will employ 190 people at the 7,450 square-foot building at 1469 Pole Line Road, the former site of an AT&T store near Olive Garden.

The restaurant will be open for dinner only Mondays through Thursdays from 4-10 p.m. and for lunch dinner 4-11 p.m. Fridays, 12-11 p.m. Saturdays and 12-10 p.m. Sundays.

The company said those interested in applying for jobs can apply at the temporary office in the former Chico's location directly west of the restaurant or at apply.texasroadhouse.com. The office is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Texas Roadhouse has more than 600 locations in 49 states and 10 countries. It first applied for a permit to build in Twin Falls in October 2019, but stopped construction temporarily after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

