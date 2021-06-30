Sweet ‘Dreams,’ Idaho: Fleetwood Mac skater guy’s new cranberry booze might knock you out

Nine months after going viral, Doggface is still livin’ the “Dreams.”

Since taking over the universe by skateboarding while lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac on TikTok, the Ocean Spray-guzzling Idaho Falls native has launched a merchandise line. He’s starred in commercials with Snoop Dogg. He’s bought a house. He even appeared in President Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration parade.

Now Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca is throwing his chill image behind a new adult drink.

Cranberry Dreams, released by nationally distributed BeatBox Beverages, should help cool off any heat wave. But sip carefully, lightweights. Otherwise, this Party Punch might put you to sleep.

At 11.1% alcohol by volume, the refreshing intoxicant packs a wallop. “Do the #partymath,” Beatbox brags on its website. “One 500ml Party Punch equals four light beers.”

Each $3.99 container holds 500 milliliters, or 16.9 ounces (which Beatbox claims is three servings). Each 5.63-ounce “serving” has 130 calories and 8 grams of sugar.

Cranberry Dreams is a limited-edition release from BeatBox, which calls itself “the party starter — and finisher.” BeatBox’s Party Punch line comes in a variety of flavors.