Sweet, but not too sweet: Buhl cider picked for sample box

BUHL — Inside of the royal blue shipping container turned tasting room, minutes away from downtown Buhl, a poster for Spiced Queen cider hangs on the wall.

“Traditionally used in Indian and Nordic cuisine, Cardamom has been rightly called ‘the Queen of Spice’ for its regal, complex flavor,” the poster reads.

Spiced Queen cider is one of Emily Mason’s creations and it was chosen to be part of the Northwest Cider Club’s December subscription box. Cider enthusiasts nationwide will get to taste a local product from one of the only cideries in south-central Idaho.

“I have two favorite parts (of the business) and one of them is creating something that people like and is different and interesting,” Mason said. “Most people will say ‘I’ve never had cider like this.’”

The subscription box also features one other Idaho cider from Meriwether Cider Co. in the Treasure Valley.

Owner of Cedar Draw Cider, Mason used to be a nurse until she quit in October to run the business full time.

Hard ciders are continuing to grow in popularity across the U.S. In 2020, hard cider sales increased 11%, amounting to $494.4 million in sales, according to Information Resources Inc.

Idaho doesn’t have as many cideries as Washington or Oregon, partly because of population, she said. There are also common misconceptions about the beverage.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t understand all the things that cider could be,” she said. “They just think it’s the stuff you can get in a grocery store that’s super sweet.”

Most of her ciders are semi-sweet and there is even one, called Zero Brix, that is a dry cider with no residual sugars.

“I love cider because if you like wine and if you like beer it can be both, it appeals to more people,” she said.

Mason and her husband, John, started the business in 2018 and opened the tasting room in November 2020.

During the pandemic, keg sales dropped and having a physical location helped them move forward. Several businesses in Twin Falls, including Magic Valley Brewing, Milner’s Gate and Jaker’s, serve Cedar Draw Cider.

Her flavor inspiration comes in many forms, including the history of their property and classic food combinations.

Sour Empress cider was created to honor the history of their land, which used to be a 200 acre plum orchard, she said. Made using Italian plums, the cider is purple with a tart flavor.

Winter Madras cider is made with cranberries and clementine oranges, a take on a classic bread her mom made for holidays.

Looking to the future, the Masons purchased a pizza oven that they hope to incorporate during the spring. Her other goal is inviting food trucks out and hosting more events.

The tasting room is open on Thursdays from 5—9 p.m. and Saturdays from 3—9 p.m. Currently, they have six of their ciders on tap, as well as two sodas, strawberry cream soda and root beer. Ciders can also be purchased on their website at cedardrawcider.com/shop.

