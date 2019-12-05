JEROME — Fry sauce lovers rejoice.
The newest Arctic Circle restaurant is set to open Wednesday in Jerome.
The shop, at 2816 S. Lincoln Ave., will be the chain's 22nd location in Idaho. It will seat 60 guests and employ more than 40 people, the company said in a Thursday statement. The chain also has restaurants in Twin Falls, Buhl and Kimberly.
“We are thrilled to now be a part of the Jerome community with the opening of our new restaurant,” said Kasey Christensen, COO of Arctic Circle Restaurants. “Arctic Circle has found a home in Idaho over the years, and we hope that members of the Jerome community will enjoy our menu, as much as we enjoy serving them.”
Arctic Circle plans to open five more stores next year in Idaho and Utah in addition to the 64 it already has in those states and Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Wyoming.
The chain's root go back to 1924, but the first location, in Salt Lake City, opened in 1950.
Arctic Circle claims to have "the original" fry sauce.
