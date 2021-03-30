‘Massive’ Boise restaurant, bar, music, game venue to open in May. Goal? ‘The best ... period’

“One of my favorite venues in Austin was Stubb’s Bar-B-Q,” he says. “I love the fact that you could go eat dinner there and then go to a show. That’s part of the reason I wanted to have a stage — and then have a dining room separate. It just allows for so many different experiences in one setting.”

“Having a kid, I can take him to play games. Or I can take family and friends who come into town for a drink at the bar.”

Two bar areas will mix craft cocktails — and with a popular Texas flourish. “Tito’s will be my well vodka,” Prewitt says. Western Collective beers will be poured exclusively, along with Western Wines (the brewery’s custom-blended wine line) and other wines.

With spacious outdoor patios in front of roll-up garage-door windows, Western Proper will beckon Boiseans from early morning to late night. Minors will be welcome except in the Cowboy Bar, a lounge immediately to the right as you enter.

Initially called Western Social, Western Proper has been fine-tuned to attract a wide swath of customers. And to do it all — Southwestern food, pour-over Doma Coffee, even concerts from touring bands — at a high level, Prewitt says.