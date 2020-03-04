Local Eats: Rosti Xpress takes traditional Mexican food to a new level

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Faran always wanted to own his own business, and his ideas for his restaurant came to him as he worked as a manager at a hospital in Gooding. Not long after he purchased a 24-foot food truck.

For about three years, Rosti Xpress only did events, from festivities in the park in Jerome to catered events like birthday parties. When he heard there was a space open for the indoor-food-truck concept at the Mr. Gas station, he jumped at the opportunity.

“It was more being in the right place at the right time,” Faran said. “I saw this as an opportunity to bring in my business to the community so I said, ‘Why not?’”

He discovered his passion for creating things while working as a dietary manager. He wanted to come up with a concept that reflected the flavors he grew up with as well as provide a healthy alternative to standard Mexican fare.

While the menu was all his creation, he took inspiration from his mother and his native Michoacan, which is showcased as chicken mole, a dish that takes many forms depending on the region of Mexico. He stays true to his dedication to fresh, healthy food by making everything to order.

“I just wanted to mimic what she did and bring it out to the public,” Faran said.