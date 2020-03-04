Local Eats: Rosti Xpress takes traditional Mexican food to a new level

Rosti Xpress
Address: 1223 W Main St., Jerome, inside the Mr. Gas Truck and Travel Center
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
Menu: Traditional Mexican fare including tacos, quesadillas, birria, empanadas and enchiladas. It also offers rotisserie chicken meals and chicken by the piece.
Price range: $2—$18
Why we love them: Some of the quintessential elements of Mexican cuisine do play a role at Rosti Xpress, the indoor food truck at the Mr. Gas service station at Idaho Highway 25 and Interstate 84 west of Jerome, but owner Adalid Faran’s desire for something unique brings an elevated understanding of Mexican cuisine.
Rotisserie chicken dinners are the star attraction along with birria, a goat stew, and tacos and platters are topped with goat or chicken mole, a chicken stewed in a sauce made from dozens of spices, herbs and Mexican chocolate.
“I wanted to get away from the crowd,” Faran said. “I didn’t want to do like everyone else. They say why would you reinvent the wheel when you know something works, but I wanted to do something that stayed within the roots of Mexican cooking but still mix it up and try something different.”
Faran always wanted to own his own business, and his ideas for his restaurant came to him as he worked as a manager at a hospital in Gooding. Not long after he purchased a 24-foot food truck.
For about three years, Rosti Xpress only did events, from festivities in the park in Jerome to catered events like birthday parties. When he heard there was a space open for the indoor-food-truck concept at the Mr. Gas station, he jumped at the opportunity.
“It was more being in the right place at the right time,” Faran said. “I saw this as an opportunity to bring in my business to the community so I said, ‘Why not?’”
He discovered his passion for creating things while working as a dietary manager. He wanted to come up with a concept that reflected the flavors he grew up with as well as provide a healthy alternative to standard Mexican fare.
While the menu was all his creation, he took inspiration from his mother and his native Michoacan, which is showcased as chicken mole, a dish that takes many forms depending on the region of Mexico. He stays true to his dedication to fresh, healthy food by making everything to order.
“I just wanted to mimic what she did and bring it out to the public,” Faran said.
He hopes the business will encourage patrons to try something new.
“A lot of times we get into a pattern and eat the same things over and over and over,” he said. “When we see something we’re not used to we try to stay away from it, but be open-minded and give it a try. It could be a new adventure.”
Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley’s Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.