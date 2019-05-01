{{featured_button_text}}
4 Roots

Beth Sluder and Christopher Steen talk about their business Friday at 4 Roots Juice Bar and Cafe in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

4 Roots Juice Bar and Cafe

1563 Fillmore St., Twin Falls

Hours: 7:30 a.m.—7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed on Sunday

Menu: 4 Roots Juice Bar and Cafe offers smoothies, wraps and salads.

Price range: $9-$16

Why we love them:

Beth Sluder and Christopher Steen’s daughter was sick from the time she was 2 years old and they did everything they could to improve her health.

Sluder was obsessed with studying nutrition to help reduce inflammation in her daughter’s body. The only restaurant that fit in her daughter’s autoimmune protocol diet was 4 Roots.

The couple took ownership of 4 Roots on Aug. 1. They spruced up the interior design, but they made sure to stick with the healthier menu by having gluten free, Keto diet-friendly food, and vegetable and fruit inspired smoothies.

“We know how important eating healthy is,” Sluder said. “It can be more expensive, but it’s more fulfilling.”

4 Roots

An order of avocado toast with a cage free egg sits ready for a customer Friday at 4 Roots Juice Bar and Cafe in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Steen’s father owned a steakhouse, so he’s no stranger to a kitchen. He operates the kitchen now and wants a menu where every item rewards the body.

Enjoy food? Get dining and recipe ideas sent to your inbox

“We want to make food that fuels the body,” Steen said.

Sluder recommends the pulled barbecue jackfruit sandwich with vegan coleslaw and cashew cream.

The restaurant is totally sustainable; food scraps are donated to farmers and used by them, volunteer Carrie Peterson said.

“All of the usuals love this place,” Peterson said. “We also get a ton of people who find us when traveling through.”

4 Roots

Decorations hang from the wall Friday at 4 Roots Juice Bar and Cafe in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments