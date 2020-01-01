Rolberto’s Mexican Food
275 Blue Lakes Blvd.
Hours: 24 hours (!)
Menu: Mexican food
Price range: $3-$10
Why we love them:
Rolberto’s offers something that few restaurants in the Magic Valley can: food 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
There just aren’t many places in Twin Falls where you can go after about 10 p.m. to get food. For those who work odd hours or just have a late night craving, Rolberto’s is one of your few options, but it sure is a good one.
The restaurant offers a variety of tortas, tacos, sopes and enchiladas. The burritos are massive and often need to be eaten in two sittings. More than 20 unique combination platters are available, each offering different entrees and sides. Early risers can get breakfast burritos and breakfast plates, like huevos rancheros.
And despite the large portions, the most expensive item on the menu is $10.50, a relative bargain for the quality and quantity.
Seating is available indoors, but many customers use an easily accessible drive thru, with food often ready within five minutes.
In addition to the Twin Falls restaurant, Rolbrto’s operates restaurants in Jerome, Elko and Winnemucca.
