Local Eats: New restaurant offers Texas-style barbecue in Paul

PAUL — New restaurant Dac’s Q is serving smoked brisket, pulled pork, pastrami, turkey and sausage, all Texas style with hearty side dishes like mac and cheese, ranch beans, sautéed cabbage and kielbasa, cornbread and coleslaw.

Everything, including the potato brioche buns and honey butter, is homemade.

The barbecue sauce comes with a hot or mild option.

For Rupert couple Daclynn and Lori Johnson, opening the restaurant was a project that took two years, a complete renovation of the building, and a trip to where some of the best barbecue in the country is made.

“It’s something I had been thinking about for years,” Dac said. “I really like to cook.”

Lori said Dac’s barbecue was a delicacy often requested by friends and family.

Lori retired in August from an 18-year career as a registered dietician at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, the hospital where Dac is still a general surgeon.

“I’ve slowed down at the hospital,” said Dac, who is not ready to retire yet.

The restaurant project was slightly hampered, Lori said, by the lack of availability of contractors and supplies as they remodeled the building at 223 E. Ellis St.

The building was originally a restaurant in the 1950s, Dac said, and then it became a bar, dentist’s office and apartment building.

Customers can enjoy some of the old photos and history on the restaurant walls.

Dac’s Q had a soft opening on Dec. 9 with the couple telling only a few close friends.

The second day they were open, a line formed out on the sidewalk.

“We were not anticipating that many people and we ran out of food the second day,” Dac said.

Business has been steady since.

The restaurant, which seats 48 people inside, is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, or until the food runs out.

“That’s how it’s done with barbecue,” Dac said, because the meat takes between 24 and 28 hours to cook.

Dac said when they get “all the kinks worked out” they plan to offer themed specials like Irish month in March and German month in October, among others, along with the restaurant’s menu items.

They may also eventually start offering some breakfast and evening dining.

The business is also applying for a beer and wine license.

People can also call ahead, even a day ahead, for to-go orders, 208-438-3227 (DACS).

The sandwiches, served on a bun with two side dishes, can be purchased with one-quarter to one-half pound of meat. Platters are also an option that includes meat, a slice of bread and two sides. The pickles, onions and barbecue sauce come on the side.

Baby back ribs are offered as an appetizer.

Mixed green salad with meat is also on the menu. There is a kid’s menu and the smoked meat can be purchased by the pound.

The meat is cooked using wood chips in two large smokers.

The experience, Lori said, has been wonderful.

“I absolutely love coming in here,” she said. “I won’t even say it is work. I just love the employees and interacting with the customers.”

