Local eats: Naz Kitchen brings kabobs to Twin Falls

Across the street from Smith’s Food and Drug sits the unassuming exterior of Naz Kitchen. The building looks like a residential home, and it’s easy to miss if you’re not looking for it.
Inside, however, sits a cultural culinary experience waiting to be enjoyed.
The chic walls, sleek black tables and marble-esque flooring give the impression of fine dining one would not anticipate when walking up to the door. The menu is simple and easy to understand, with only eight main course options and two vegetarian options to choose from.
Once you taste the food, it’s obvious that no other options are needed. Naz Kitchen has mastered what they have to offer.
The tandoori chicken, a bright red chicken dish flaked with seasoning and served on a bed of basmati rice, is surprisingly moist. The meat has a hint of heat that doesn’t overwhelm the dish but pleasantly lingers on the tongue after each bite.
The lamb kabobs are tender and well-balanced. None of the spices overpower the others, creating a medley of seasoning that enhances the flavor while still allowing the lamb to shine.
For those looking to indulge, Naz Kitchen also offers several dessert options. The baklava is a puff pastry layered with honey, sugar and nuts. Jilabi looks like a golden funnel cake and tastes like fry bread glazed in sugar and sweet honey.
The restaurant opened at the beginning of July. Although owner Nasir Pashtoon has spent several years working in restaurants, this is the first one he’s owned. When asked why he chose this style of food, Pashtoon said he wanted to give people the opportunity to try something new.
“We don’t have a lot of food from the Middle East around here,” he said.
The selection of kabobs on the menu represent several countries within the Middle East. Kubideh is a Persian dish, while the Tandoori chicken stems from Indian cuisine. Many of the lamb dishes are Afghani in origin.
Everything in the restaurant, from the meat to the rice to the desserts, is made fresh in-house each day. The meat marinates for eight to 24 hours, depending on the kabob.
“We use 12 to 15 spices in our marinades,” Pashtoon said.
This dedication to flavor means that when they run out of a menu item, they’re out of it for the day.
Manager Tom Fedaie said a factor that makes their food so unique is how it’s cooked. Because health and safety regulations don’t allow the use of charcoal indoors, Naz Kitchen purchased special cooking stones that mimic the flavor of charcoal while still being up to code for a commercial kitchen. This gives the meat a subtle smoky flavor many other restaurants lack.
And the customers appreciate their attention to details like this.
“It was really tasty with good, bold flavors,” Zach Moriarty said about his kubideh kabob.
Moriarty visited the restaurant on his lunch break to try something new. With food to the table in 20 minutes or less, Naz Kitchen can easily cater to the needs of customers on a restricted time-frame. That, coupled with their free Wi-Fi, makes the business an ideal stop for people on the go.
“I can’t wait to try more menu options and bring my family back here,” Moriarty said.
If you’re looking to expand your palate with a new experience, consider Naz Kitchen. The atmosphere is relaxing, the food is great and the staff are both helpful and pleasant. With everything on the menu under $13, there’s not much to lose, especially when dealing with chefs who are as skilled as they are passionate about the food they create.
“Every ethnicity has something they’re good at,” Fedaie said. “For us, it’s kabobs.”
