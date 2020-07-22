Local eats: Naz Kitchen brings kabobs to Twin Falls

For those looking to indulge, Naz Kitchen also offers several dessert options. The baklava is a puff pastry layered with honey, sugar and nuts. Jilabi looks like a golden funnel cake and tastes like fry bread glazed in sugar and sweet honey.

The restaurant opened at the beginning of July. Although owner Nasir Pashtoon has spent several years working in restaurants, this is the first one he’s owned. When asked why he chose this style of food, Pashtoon said he wanted to give people the opportunity to try something new.

“We don’t have a lot of food from the Middle East around here,” he said.

The selection of kabobs on the menu represent several countries within the Middle East. Kubideh is a Persian dish, while the Tandoori chicken stems from Indian cuisine. Many of the lamb dishes are Afghani in origin.

Everything in the restaurant, from the meat to the rice to the desserts, is made fresh in-house each day. The meat marinates for eight to 24 hours, depending on the kabob.

“We use 12 to 15 spices in our marinades,” Pashtoon said.

This dedication to flavor means that when they run out of a menu item, they’re out of it for the day.