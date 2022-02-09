Local Eats: Magic Valley Brewing's new location celebrates history

Magic Valley Brewing’s Pub on Main 125 Main Ave. W.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.Wednesday—Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday—Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Menu: Pub food

Price range: $4-$15

Why we love them:

A 115-year-old building has a lifetime of stories to tell.

In past lives, it was an annex for the Perrine Hotel and a men’s apparel store opened by William Roper in 1949.

Now, 125 Main Ave. W. has a new life as Magic Valley Brewing’s second location.

Owners Richard and Judy White wanted to merge their classic pub style while still honoring the decades of history surrounding them.

“That’s just how Rich and I are,” Judy said. “We love finding things and we don’t treat it as junk, we treat it as history.”

As soon as you walk in Pub on Main it’s easy to spot decor that matches Magic Valley Brewing’s Buhl location. Barrel tables, bean burlap bags and classic MVB metal letters tie the two locations together.

During renovations the couple tried to save anything they could. Inside of the Perrine Room, a distressed white frame holds a piece of wallpaper Judy found inside of a wall.

An intricate design shows a woman in a red dress on top of a chocolate brown horse. A man in a matching red coat stands next to the animal with brilliant green trees behind them.

In the main room, there is a table made out of an old door.

“We also lucked into some flooring that had been taken out of the building already,” Richard said. “So just like in Buhl, the bar top and these tables are all made out of flooring that had been taken out of the building.”

These touches of history match well with their south-central Idaho-themed beers: Basalt Stout, El Diablo Corral IPA, Blue Heart Blonde, Temperance Movement Porter, Broadway Brown, and Hidden Caves Sour.

Basalt Stout was named after Black Basalt, a rock found in southern Idaho created from hardened molten lava.

Blue Heart Blonde was named after Blue Heart Springs, a natural spring-water oasis on the Snake River in Hagerman.

El Diablo Corral was named after Devils Corral. Unfortunately, the name Devils Corral was already taken so the couple went with plan B.

Times-News photographer Drew Nash tasted a few beers and loved the El Diablo Corral and the Hidden Caves Sour. The El Diablo was “fire,” not only because it’s a jalapeno IPA. Nash said the sour was “subtle and delightful.”

If beer isn’t your thing, Magic Valley Brewing also makes sodas. They have Rockhound Rootbeer, Agate Cream Soda and Falls Mist Ginger Ale.

Supporting local, the brewery also has Holesinksy wines and Cedar Draw Cider available.

Food-wise, Judy thinks everyone should try their chicken pot pie at least once. Made from scratch, each pot pie contains slow-smoked chicken chunks and a variety of veggies.

Magic Valley Brewing will be hosting events for Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day.

On Feb. 14, the business will be hosting a dinner from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at both their locations. The meal has multiple courses including bacon-wrapped stuffed dates and decadent red velvet cheesecake. Reservations can be made by calling Judy at 208-420-6021. The price is $70 per person.

Between March 1 and March 31, if a patron drinks 15 of Magic Valley Brewing’s St. Patrick’s Day Beers, they get a themed T-shirt.

