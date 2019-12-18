{{featured_button_text}}
La Michoacana Bakery #4

772 Falls Ave., Twin Falls

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Menu: The bakery offers a variety of Mexican sweet breads, tortillas, Mexican candy and a grocery.

Price range: $1-$10

Why we love them: The story of Twin Falls’ second Mexican bakery is 25 years in the making, starting when owner Rosario Tellez was a child helping out at the first location of La Michoacana in Rupert.

There was a while that Tellez thought she would leave the bakery business when she got her esthetician’s license, but she was too impatient to build her client base. She decided to return to work for her father, but this time as a baker, something she hadn’t done before.

“My dad taught me how to bake,” Tellez said. “When I was little, I helped put the sugar on bread and things like that, but I only really helped in the store.”

Tellez opened her first bakery in Bellevue, but she wanted to have a business closer to home. Now she and her husband operate the fourth location of Panaderia La Michoacana. The family owns a location in Jerome as well as the original in Rupert. Through a communal effort, they have maintained the quality they strive for, Tellez said.

“When a business expands, the quality goes down,” Tellez said. “But with this, it’s not just (my dad). He has me, my mom, my sister behind him.”

Baking wasn’t always the family business. Tellez’s parents started baking as a business when they came to the U.S. from Mexico. They started by going door to door selling bread before being able to upgrade to a van.

Tellez’s mother and father drove around neighborhoods and visited processing facilities and other major employers in the area to attract clientele until they earned enough to open a brick-and-mortar business. This was the inspiration to keep on growing for Tellez.

“I’ve seen my parents build something from nothing to something really great,” she said.

For 69 cents, guests can choose from a menagerie of sweet breads, from the most-popular, concha, which has colored sugar shell on top, to the flaky libros, a layered pastry named for its resemblance to pages in a book.

The bakery also has sweet and savory Mexican treats and ingredients for Mexican recipes like corn husks for tamales and whole, dry blue corn for tortillas.

While Tellez says she wants to focus on her newest location for now, the impact of her family business is felt beyond the Magic Valley. Panaderia La Michoacana has fans all over the world, she said.

“I’ve heard of people sending our tortillas to where their sons are stationed overseas,” Tellez said. “People have come from the oil fields in North Dakota and they buy our tortillas and freeze them.”

Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley’s Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.

