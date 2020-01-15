KIMBERLY — In 2013, the Cactus Grill was a popular food stand outside The Home Depot in Twin Falls. Then the home improvement store shut it down.
But the grill survived and moved to Kimberly, where it’s now a staple.
Cactus Grill co-owner Janie Corle took over the restaurant in October, along with her fiance Courtney Lewis.
Corle said consistency is the key to running a good eatery.
“You’ve got to keep your food the same,” she said. “There’s no slacking. You’ve got to give the people a reason to come back.”
The Cactus Grill hasn’t changed much since new ownership took over.
“Billy (Elser, the former owner) did a really great job getting the Cactus Grill started,” Corle said.
A family-friendly atmosphere and homemade food are what sets the Cactus Grill apart, she said. The grill makes all of its soups and sauces in house.
You have free articles remaining.
“We do all our own recipes,” Corle said. “It’s kind of like what you would fix at your own house … I think it makes a huge difference.”
The restaurant cuts its own steaks and french fries, for example. Everything is homemade.
Corle said the Cactus Grill has a great clientele, but she admitted it is a challenge to run a restaurant in a smaller city. Word of mouth is important.
“It has its ups and downs,” she said.
For Corle, who has lived in the Magic Valley for 20 years, taking over the Cactus Grill is a dream come true.
“It’s just what I’ve always done,” she said about working in the restaurant business. “It’s always been a dream of mine to own a restaurant. I never thought it would happen, and then I bought this one.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.