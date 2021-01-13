Idaho brewery makes state’s first non-alcohol beers. Do dry January with a ‘dank’ IPA.

Non-alcohol beer doesn’t have quite the same body as normal beer. And Wayfarer IPA might be San Diego-style, but it won’t paint-strip your palate like, say, a classic Green Flash West Coast IPA. (At 65 IBU, Wayfarer has the highest International Bitterness Unit rating of the Ethos offerings.)

But if you’re looking for something beyond O’Doul’s? Ethos is on another level.

“The average beer drinker’s gonna try it and go, ‘This isn’t quite beer,’ “ Jones acknowledges. “Well, no, it’s not! But if you’ve had a handful of non-alcohol beers, you’ll try this one and go, ‘OK, this is a little bit closer to what I’m used to than some other options out there.’ ”

Or have some alcohol

Sawtooth also has a new malt beverage for Idahoans not doing dry January.

Creekside Hard Seltzer (5 percent ABV) has been released simultaneously with Ethos. What’s cool is that their creation at the brewery is symbiotic.

“You basically get two products out of one,” Jones says. “... The process extracts clear liquid with alcohol to make seltzer and leaves behind the beer flavor compound to be reconstituted.”