A 'Lime and the Coconut' mixed drink sits on display Tuesday at the Anchor Bistro and Bar in Twin Falls.

 PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

How to make a ‘Lime in the Coconut’

Ingredients:

Three to four leaves of fresh basil

A lime wedge

1 ounce of simple syrup (50/50 water-sugar reduction)

1.5 ounces of New Amsterdam Coconut vodka

Ice

Soda water

Another basil leaf and lime wedge (for garnish)

Instructions:

Muddle the basil leaves and a lime wedge. Then add the simple syrup and vodka, and shake it on ice. Blend the drink with soda water and garnish with a basil leaf and a wedge of lime.

Recipe courtesy of Chris Hengel with Anchor Bistro & Bar

