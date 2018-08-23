How to make a ‘Lime in the Coconut’
Ingredients:
Three to four leaves of fresh basil
A lime wedge
1 ounce of simple syrup (50/50 water-sugar reduction)
1.5 ounces of New Amsterdam Coconut vodka
Ice
Soda water
Another basil leaf and lime wedge (for garnish)
Instructions:
Muddle the basil leaves and a lime wedge. Then add the simple syrup and vodka, and shake it on ice. Blend the drink with soda water and garnish with a basil leaf and a wedge of lime.
Recipe courtesy of Chris Hengel with Anchor Bistro & Bar
