Food inspector explains why takeout and drive-thrus are safe despite coronavirus

The CDC said that it is unlikely that the coronavirus is transmitted through food. So Ward said that while it’s not infected food that is a potential danger at restaurants, coming in contact with other people is much more of a threat. That’s why to-go options are relatively safe.

“The thing about drive-thru and carryout is that the restaurants can control the six feet of distance between people,” he said. “That really helps.”

The district also recommends that restaurants check with their employees about their health before their shifts begin in order to make sure no one who may be carrying the virus brings it in.

So while the coronavirus’ main transmission threat isn’t through food, safety regulations that restaurants already much abide by can help to contain the overall threat.

“It does still help that there are already protections against something that might be transferred through food,” health district spokeswoman Brianna Bodily said. “There are people that are very concerned of course about grocery shopping and getting their food in safe ways through safe methods, but social distancing is one of the top ways that they can protect themselves.”