Expanding the taste of India across the high desert

KETCHUM — Melodies flow through the bar area, into the dining room filled with colorful decor and a large painting of the Taj Mahal. Welcome to Saffron Indian Cuisine.

Ratnadeep Chakraborty came to America on a J-1 Visa in 2016. The J-1 provides highly educated foreign employees and students the opportunity to visit the United States for a short amount of time to receive on-the-job training and engage in cultural exchange.

Chakraborty landed in Sun Valley for his first job, and while off the clock he found love at Whiskey’ Jacques when he met Rosmery Serva. Shortly after, they moved to San Francisco and met friend and fellow chef Abhijit Sarkar.

Eventually Chakraborty realized that Idaho didn’t have much in the way of Indian food all the way from Sun Valley to Boise. He was about to change that.

Chakraborty and Serva opened up Saffron in downtown Twin Falls in 2019. They wanted to start in a smaller area, giving them a chance to grow and get to know the community. It was time well spent. “The great support from Twin Falls over the two years we were there allowed us to grow and open up here in Ketchum,” Chakraborty said. “Sun Valley was my first job in the states — feels great to be surrounded by friends and family again.”

Always the entrepreneur, Chakraborty has plans to expand into the Boise area, probably Eagle or Meridian, he said.

With expansion comes the need for more talented chefs and that’s where his friend Sarkar comes in. Educated at the prestigious Culinary Academy of India in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana which is a state in southern India, Sarkar has the knowledge and skill set to help Chakraborty continue to grow once another location is opened around Boise.

Sarkar, the Chef De Cuisine, enjoys creating new dishes with regional produced seasonal Indian spices. He ranks the butter chicken and the pork ribs as his favorites. Sarkar looks forward to continuing Chakraborty’s work concerning progressive Indian dishes. “We really focus on the flavor,” said Chakraborty. “It’s a different feeling coming back (to Ketchum) as an owner this time around.”

Drew Nash is the chief photographer of the Times-News. In his spare time he enjoys exploring the Gem state and trying new foods.

