End of the season: Tomato's Italian Grill is closing

TWIN FALLS — After serving the Twin Falls community for more than 20 years, Tomato’s Italian Grill is closing.

The tentative closing date is Nov. 27, however, the restaurant could close sooner depending on staffing. The Tomato’s Jr. in Jerome will remain open.

Co-owner Roger Sutherland said the building has been up for sale for the last two and a half years. Original plans called for the restaurant to close in February but the pandemic and supply chain issues have pushed up the closure.

The new owners want to turn the building into something in the medical field. Sutherland said he doesn’t want to speculate further on what their plans are.

Sutherland said he is interested in possibly opening a smaller version of the restaurant in the future. It would be similar to an Italian Cafe Rio.

“We appreciate the customers for all the years and have loved serving them,” he said. “Hopefully we will be back soon in Twin Falls.”

The Tomato’s Junior in Kimberly closed in October 2020. The restaurant sold quick-serve Italian and had a similar concept to what Sutherland wants to try in the future in Twin Falls.

“It’s all happening really quick,” he said. “We are still trying to process our thoughts and feelings on it.”

