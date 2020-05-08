Persian fish with fava beans and
rice (baghali
polo ba mahi)
Time: About 2 hours
Servings: 4
Why try Persian: “Persian cuisine does not exist without herbs and spices, which make dishes rich, colorful and full of flavor, but most importantly, they provide you with lots of benefits. A little saffron can brighten up a dish and give rice that beautiful orangish-yellow color. Turmeric, which is like a staple in every kitchen, has anti-inflammatory effects and recently became popular in Western culture. Tumeric has that mustardy taste but also gives a nice yellow color. Cinnamon is so versatile and it’s used for dessert and meat. Sumac is my fav for the meat because it gives it that lemony and salty flavor that no other spice has and, if you haven’t tried it, put it on your kabab next time. Fresh ginger is also used for many dishes and if used with the right ingredients can really build up the immune system. Long story short, everything has a benefit other than just to make dishes look pretty and make them smell good.”—Anat Askari, Arrived in the United States in 2001
Ingredients:
4—tilapia (or salmon, trout)
4—potatoes
1—cup white rice (long grain)
1—green fava beans or chickpeas (small bag)
2—red onions
2—12 oz cans diced tomatoes
3- peppers (variety)
2—cups enriched white flour
1—oil spray or virgin olive oil
Seasonings:
1 package of Shan fried fish spice, dill, salt, black pepper, paprika, turmeric
Preparation:
1. Thaw fish
2. Dice tomatoes, put on medium heat for 1 hour
3. Cut potatoes into fries, season with salt, pepper and some of the fish spice, oil pan and bake at 430 degrees for 15 minutes, then broil for an additional 5 minutes.
4. Chop up onions, cook at 430 degrees for 40 minutes.
5. Chop up and sauteed the peppers.
6. Boil water and put fava (or chickpeas) in for 10 minutes. Add rice and dill for about 20 minutes and then drain. Place pot back on stove and coat with oil and turmeric. Place rice back in pot at medium heat for 20 minutes.
7. Coat the fish with flour, fish spice, turmeric, paprika and black pepper. Air fry for 20 minutes or bake fish at 375 degrees for 12-15 minutes.
8. Garnish fish with onions and peppers and stack onto potatoes and rice. Place tomatoes on the side with pita bread.
Takeaway: This dish brings together a myriad of common ingredients in contact with not-so-common spices for Westerners. With no lemon used, the tilapia still had a fishy taste to it. With that said, it allowed for other ingredients to fill in where the lemon was absent, like the tomatoes, peppers, onion and rice. The bottom of the rice was burnt, called “Tahdig” in Persian, and baking it with some fish seasoning and turmeric created an acute spicy, crunchy mixture I’d never associated with rice before. The chickpeas were a nice texture, helping transition the meal from the bed of rice to the fish. The fries were like an old friend with a new haircut after being seasoned with Mediterranean spices. Finding a balance between earthy and sublime, I think this dish did the trick.
Source: Anat Askari
Cooking culturally: Iran - Persian fish and rice
Cooking culturally: Iran - Persian fish and rice
Cooking culturally: Iran - Persian fish and rice
Cooking culturally: Iran - Persian fish and rice
Cooking culturally: Iran - Persian fish and rice
Cooking culturally: Iran - Persian fish and rice
Cooking culturally: Iran - Persian fish and rice
Cooking culturally: Iran - Persian fish and rice
Times-News Chief Photographer Drew Nash has been photographing Magic Valley residents from other countries since 2009. Nash will attempt to cook some of their cultural dishes during this period of self-isolation. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful stories and photography.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.