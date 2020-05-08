Cooking culturally during the coronavirus

With stay-at-home orders coming from the governor's office, I began to wonder if anyone was informing the Magic Valley's refugee population about what was going on. I began to check on friends and sources from over the years and see how they were doing and if word of the order was spreading.

As I toiled in limited self-isolation (I'm considered an essential employee), staying creative with dinner night after night was becoming a daunting task. I decided to elicit some help from my worldly friends to see if they had suggestions for spicing up my nightly cooking ritual.

I wanted to try new dishes, explore culturally diverse foods, and use ingredients I couldn't pronounce. That's when my Culturally Cooking project came to life. Follow me as I shower my taste buds with cardamom and Za'atar and share my cooking prowess (or lack thereof) amid this pesky coronavirus.