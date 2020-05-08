Related to this story

Celeb chefs unite to feed hungry, help restaurants

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — When Jose Andres first came to New York City, the wide-eyed sailor in the Spanish navy docked on West 30th Street full of ambition. Decades later, the award-winning chef has an upscale food hall on that very street and will serve 40,000 meals this week across the city where he built his dreams, and which is now the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus.

Magic Valley sits down to dinner

We all have to eat, but seeing how others do it can be enlightening. Read here about meals at shelters, community potlucks, food pantries and …