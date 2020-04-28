× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Balkans meat stuffed zucchini cups (Punjene Tikvice)

Time: About 90 minutes

Servings: 4

Why try Balkan (Bosnian) food:

“Bosnian food is special to me because it reminds me of my culture and from visits to Bosnia and Herzegovina as a child. I also remember as a child taking my lunch to elementary school, and no one knew what I was eating, so that was kind of funny trying to explain to people. It’s also important to me because food is a big part of our culture. Someday I’d love to be able to pass down the recipes to my own children. My favorite food would have to be japrak. My aunt, Meliha, who lives in Mostar, always makes it for me when I visit. She’s a very important person to me so it always reminds me of her. It is ground beef wrapped in grape leaves, and the flavor is out of this world.” -Edna Topic, arrived in the United States in 1994

Ingredients

3 zucchinis (medium-sized, quartered, stem removed)

(Optional) sour cream

Sauce

2 ounces vegetable oil (for the pan)

½ yellow onion (large, peeled, minced)

2 garlic cloves (peeled, minced)

1 tomato (large, peeled, minced)

½ tablespoon salt (or 1 tablespoon Vegeta)

1–2 tablespoons parsley (fresh, minced)

(Optional) ¼ teaspoon dill

Filling

9 ounces ground beef

3.5 ounces white rice (short grain)

½ yellow onion (large, peeled, minced)

2 garlic cloves (peeled, minced)

1 tomato (small, peeled, minced)

1–2 tablespoons parsley (fresh, minced)

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ tablespoon salt

2 ounces milk

Topping

3.5 ounces tomato sauce

1.5 to 2 cups water

Preparation:

1. Heat the oven to 480 degrees

2. Prepare the sauce by mixing the sauce ingredients together in an oven-safe baking dish and lightly shake the bowl to coat the ingredients with oil.

3. Heat sauce mixture in the oven for 10 minutes. Remove, and turn the oven down to 400 degrees.

4. Core the zucchini quarters and remove the seeds, making cups out of each quarter.

5. Mix the filling ingredients together in a large bowl.

6. Stuff zucchini cups with ground beef filling mixture.

6. Place zucchinis standing up into the baking dish the sauce was heated in.

7. Pour tomato sauce and water over zucchinis. The level of topping liquid should be the same level as the tops of the zucchini.

8. Place saucepan back into oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 50 minutes. (The original recipe suggests placing aluminum foil with holes poked in it over the dish and baking for 90 minutes. This creates a water bath for the zucchini cups. If you cook this our way, you’ll need to watch the liquid level and may need to add more. Also, all ovens are different and you may need a hotter oven or more time. Cook this dish until the zucchini are easily cut with a fork.)

9. Garnish with dill and parsley.

Takeaway: This dish delivers us to the Balkans with a robust tomato flavor packed with a strong onion and garlic aroma. A simple set of ingredients keeps this recipe from running away, keeping us grounded. The rice brought a pleasant texture while complimenting the zucchini casing.

Source: The Balkan Lunch Box

Times-News Chief Photographer Drew Nash has been photographing Magic Valley residents from other countries since 2009. Nash will attempt to cook some of their cultural dishes during this period of self-isolation. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful stories and photography.