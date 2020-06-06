Butter Chicken (Nepal)
Time: 90 minutes
Servings: 6
Why try Nepalese: “To me, all foods are delicious; however, Nepali foods are the best. I am biased because I grew up eating Nepali foods. If someone asks me what makes Nepali food delicious, my answer would be: spice. Nepali food always has a variety of spice that provides a different array of flavors to any food you want to prepare. If you Google Nepali foods, you will quickly realize that there’s a lot of spice that’s part of the cooking process. I remember eating at a Nepali restaurant back in February (Taste of India and Nepal) in Pocatello, Idaho, and just loved the spice in one of the newest items they were offering (chicken Malai); I ate the full plate and ordered another one to go. I will be sure to eat chicken Malai every time I am in Pocatello.” -Chandra Upreti, arrived in the United State in 2008
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups full-fat Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 ½ tablespoons ground turmeric
2 tablespoons garam masala
2 tablespoons ground cumin
3 pounds chicken thighs, on the bone (we used boneless breasts)
¼ pound unsalted butter
4 teaspoons neutral oil, like vegetable or canola oil
2 medium-size yellow onions, peeled and diced
4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
3 tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled and grated or finely diced
1 tablespoon cumin seeds
1 cinnamon stick
2 medium-size tomatoes, diced
2 red chiles, like Anaheim, or 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced
Kosher salt to taste
⅔ cup chicken stock, low-sodium or homemade
1 ½ cups cream
1 ½ teaspoons tomato paste
3 tablespoons ground almonds, or finely chopped almonds
½ bunch cilantro leaves, stems removed. (We used Parsley)
Preparation:
1. Whisk together the yogurt, lemon juice, turmeric, garam masala and cumin in a large bowl. Put the chicken in, and coat with the marinade. Cover, and refrigerate (for up to a day).
2. In a large pan over medium heat, melt the butter in the oil until it starts to foam. Add the onions, and cook, stirring frequently, until translucent. Add the garlic, ginger and cumin seeds, and cook until the onions start to brown.
3. Add the cinnamon stick, tomatoes, chiles and salt, and cook until the chiles are soft, about 10 minutes.
4. Add the chicken and marinade to the pan, and cook for 5 minutes, then add the chicken stock. Bring the mixture to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer, uncovered, for approximately 30 minutes.
5. Stir in the cream and tomato paste, and simmer until the chicken is cooked through, approximately 10 to 15 minutes.
6. Add the almonds, cook for an additional 5 minutes and remove from the heat. Garnish with the cilantro leaves.
Source: Sam Sifton, New York Times
Takeaway: One would think that butter chicken would have an overwhelming aroma of butter surrounding it. That wasn’t the case here with our Nepalese dish. The turmeric combined with the Greek yogurt gave us a sensible, almost mellow flavor. The cumin along with all its seeds adds a more robust ting at the end of every bite. With hindsight being 20/20 and all I would personally double the amount of tomatoes to this dish. We found the acidity of the tomatoes really activated the other spices and lit up the dish’s flavor pallet with a resounding ‘pop’. While the almonds certainly add flavor, it was the texture that did the heavy lifting that rounded out the entree. As far as poultry dishes go, this one punches above its weight.
Times-News Chief Photographer Drew Nash has been photographing Magic Valley residents from other countries since 2009. Nash will attempt to cook some of their cultural dishes during this period of self-isolation. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful stories and photography.
