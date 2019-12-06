TWIN FALLS — Chobani is saying “thank you” to the Magic Valley by holding a yogurt giveaway Saturday.
They’re giving an entire case of free yogurt to anyone — while supplies last — from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Building parking lot.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Chobani’s Twin Falls plant is the largest yogurt plant in the world. The company holds the giveaway event annually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.