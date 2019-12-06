{{featured_button_text}}
Chobani's impact

TWIN FALLS — Chobani is saying “thank you” to the Magic Valley by holding a yogurt giveaway Saturday.

They’re giving an entire case of free yogurt to anyone — while supplies last — from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Building parking lot.

Chobani’s Twin Falls plant is the largest yogurt plant in the world. The company holds the giveaway event annually.

