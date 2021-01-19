 Skip to main content
Arctic Circle opens 2 new Magic Valley locations
Arctic Circle opens 2 new Magic Valley locations

Arctic Circle

The former Burley Burger is now an Arctic Circle.

 Courtesy Arctic Circle

BURLEY — A Utah-based burger chain with a longtime presence in Idaho has opened two new Magic Valley locations and says more of its restaurants will be coming this year to Idaho.

Arctic Circle says with the opening of the Burley and Wendell locations it now has 26 restaurants in the Gem State.

The Burley Arctic Circle is in the former home of Burley Burger, 333 W. Main Street. It seats 28 guests. The Wendell restaurant is at 319 S. Idaho Street and seats 38. The two locations together employ more than 100 people. 

The new locations are owned and operated by Wendell native Blake Ruffing and his wife, Ginette. The Ruffings previously owned and operated Burley Burger. They also own the Arctic Circle locations in Kimberly and Diamondville, Wyoming.

“Idaho has always been home to me and to Arctic Circle and these new locations speak to the overwhelming support of the community and outstanding growth the area is experiencing,” Blake Ruffing said in a statement. “My goal has always been to make a difference in the peoples’ lives we serve — coworkers, guests and the families that make up our great community. While no one person can do everything, every one of us can do something, and the Arctic Circle family instills lasting change in our community.”

Don Carlos Edwards opened the nation’s first Arctic Circle in Salt Lake City in 1950. Counting Utah, Arctic Circle’s operations currently span six states in the West with 69 total stores. Arctic Circle Restaurants are located in Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Wyoming.

“We are excited to open two new restaurants in the Twin Falls area,” Arctic Circle Restaurants Chief Operating Officer Kasey Christensen said in a statement. “Arctic Circle has found a home in Idaho over the years with the continued success of our other locations in the state. We look forward to opening more restaurants throughout the region in the near future and continuing to serve our fellow Idahoans for years to come.”

