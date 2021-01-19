Arctic Circle opens 2 new Magic Valley locations

BURLEY — A Utah-based burger chain with a longtime presence in Idaho has opened two new Magic Valley locations and says more of its restaurants will be coming this year to Idaho.

Arctic Circle says with the opening of the Burley and Wendell locations it now has 26 restaurants in the Gem State.

The Burley Arctic Circle is in the former home of Burley Burger, 333 W. Main Street. It seats 28 guests. The Wendell restaurant is at 319 S. Idaho Street and seats 38. The two locations together employ more than 100 people.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new locations are owned and operated by Wendell native Blake Ruffing and his wife, Ginette. The Ruffings previously owned and operated Burley Burger. They also own the Arctic Circle locations in Kimberly and Diamondville, Wyoming.

“Idaho has always been home to me and to Arctic Circle and these new locations speak to the overwhelming support of the community and outstanding growth the area is experiencing,” Blake Ruffing said in a statement. “My goal has always been to make a difference in the peoples’ lives we serve — coworkers, guests and the families that make up our great community. While no one person can do everything, every one of us can do something, and the Arctic Circle family instills lasting change in our community.”