Twin Falls LDS Temple to open for more ceremonies

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Temple is one of 19 temples The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said will move into phase two of reopening on Aug. 24.

The Monday announcement means the Twin Falls Temple will be open by appointment for authorized members of the church who are attending for their own religious ceremonies, but will remain closed to ceremonies members perform for deceased ancestors.

The church temporarily closed all of its temples on March 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It previously had limited services at some of its temples based on local conditions.

The church outlined a four-phase reopening plan for temples in May and opened the Twin Falls Temple in phase one of that plan on May 11.

In that phase, only husband-and-wife sealings — or marriages — of endowed church members were allowed.

In phase two, all temple ordinances for living individuals will be performed, with priority for sealings.