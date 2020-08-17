Twin Falls LDS Temple to open for more ceremonies

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Temple is one of 19 temples The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said will move into phase two of reopening on Aug. 24.
The Monday announcement means the Twin Falls Temple will be open by appointment for authorized members of the church who are attending for their own religious ceremonies, but will remain closed to ceremonies members perform for deceased ancestors.
The church temporarily closed all of its temples on March 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It previously had limited services at some of its temples based on local conditions.
The church outlined a four-phase reopening plan for temples in May and opened the Twin Falls Temple in phase one of that plan on May 11.
In that phase, only husband-and-wife sealings — or marriages — of endowed church members were allowed.
In phase two, all temple ordinances for living individuals will be performed, with priority for sealings.
Phase three will mean the temple is open for all ordinances with restrictions and phase four will be a return to regular operations.
On Monday, 138 temples around the world will be in phase one and 48 will be in phase two.
Temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are used for religious rituals during the week and are closed on Sundays. They are open only to members of the church in good standing.
The church suspended weekly Sunday worship services worldwide and use of its meetinghouses on March 12. Those services resumed for many south-central Idaho congregations in a modified format and schedule in July.
