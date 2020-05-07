Twin Falls LDS temple set to partially reopen
0 comments
alert top story

Twin Falls LDS temple set to partially reopen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LDS Conference

The Angel Moroni sits atop The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' temple in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that 17 of its temples, including its temple in Twin Falls, will reopen Monday for some religious ceremonies.

The move is the first in a set of phases the church will use to reopen its 161 temples around the world.

In this first phase, only husband-and-wife sealings — or marriages — of endowed church members will be allowed.

The ceremonies will be by appointment only and initially be limited to one family in the temple at a time, the church said. The couple in the ceremony may bring a limited number of guests. Temple staff will be limited to as few as two or three people.

Rooms used for the ceremony will be cleaned and sanitized after each ceremony, the church said.

LDS Temple

The Twin Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at sunset.

The church on Thursday outlined a four-phase reopening plan for temples but did not outline dates for the reopening of the other temples beyond the first 17 in Idaho, Utah, Germany and Sweden.

The church temporarily closed all of its temples on March 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It previously had limited services at some of its temples based on local conditions.

Temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are used for religious rituals during the week and are closed on Sundays. They are open only to members of the church in good standing.

The church suspended weekly Sunday worship services worldwide and use of its meetinghouses on March 12 and has not announced any plans to resume them.

LDS Temple

Darkness passes over The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple on Jan. 31, 2018, in Twin Falls.
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Faith Corner: A winding journey
Faith and Values

Faith Corner: A winding journey

Walking with Jesus, loving the Bible, belonging to a faith community that fills your soul, all of these and loving your LGBTQ+ friends and family (or loving yourself) are not mutually exclusive activities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News