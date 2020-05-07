Twin Falls LDS temple set to partially reopen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that 17 of its temples, including its temple in Twin Falls, will reopen Monday for some religious ceremonies.

The move is the first in a set of phases the church will use to reopen its 161 temples around the world.

In this first phase, only husband-and-wife sealings — or marriages — of endowed church members will be allowed.

The ceremonies will be by appointment only and initially be limited to one family in the temple at a time, the church said. The couple in the ceremony may bring a limited number of guests. Temple staff will be limited to as few as two or three people.

Rooms used for the ceremony will be cleaned and sanitized after each ceremony, the church said.

The church on Thursday outlined a four-phase reopening plan for temples but did not outline dates for the reopening of the other temples beyond the first 17 in Idaho, Utah, Germany and Sweden.