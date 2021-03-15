Twin Falls LDS temple one of 14 worldwide to reopen baptistry

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Twin Falls temple is one of the first to enter the new phase 2b. Twenty temples are in phase 3, but none are in phase 4.

The move to allow temple baptisms in the new phase 2b comes with some limits.

"The same careful safety protocols will be in place as for other phases, including health screenings, temperature checks, limited numbers of patrons and temple workers, and scheduled appointments," the church said in a news release. "The same online scheduling process that members use for Phase 3 worship in temples will be in place for this phase. For safety purposes, members will only be able to schedule an appointment within their temple district. Those who come to the temple without an appointment may not be accommodated."

Temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are used for religious rituals during the week and are closed on Sundays. They are open only to members of the church in good standing.

The church suspended weekly Sunday worship services worldwide and use of its meetinghouses on March 12. Those services resumed for many south-central Idaho congregations in a modified format and schedule in July.