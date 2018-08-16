SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced new style guidelines for referring to the church, asking people to avoid using terms such as “LDS Church” and “Mormon Church.”
On first reference, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” is preferred, according to the church’s Newsroom website. “The Church,” “Church of Jesus Christ” and the “restored Church of Jesus Christ” are acceptable as abbreviated names.
“The Lord has impressed upon my mind the importance of the name He has revealed for His Church, even The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” church President Russell M. Nelson said in a statement Thursday. “We have work before us to bring ourselves in harmony with His will. In recent weeks, various Church leaders and departments have initiated the necessary steps to do so.”
Members of the church should be referred to as "members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints" or "Latter-day Saints,” not “Mormons,” according to the guidelines.
Sheri Dew, Deseret Management Corporation executive vice president, told KSL Newsradio’s Jeff Caplan on Thursday that the change is a more “seismic” shift in the church’s policy rather than a reinforcement of a previous guideline.
“Surely if we want anyone else to get the name of the church right we better get the name of the church right,” Dew said.
She said Nelson’s statement included some “strong" phrasing about the church's name. That should be a sign for church members to "listen up," she said.
The commonly-used term "Mormon" refers to the ancient prophet who was the narrator of much of the Book of Mormon. Another nickname, "LDS," is an abbreviation of "Latter-day Saint."
Deseret News opinion editor Boyd Matheson said the issue has been on President Nelson's mind since at least April 1990, when he gave an address urging people to "note carefully the language of the Lord."
"I think this is a sharpening of the focus," Matheson said. "This is the Church of Jesus Christ, and everyone — starting with members — need to recognize that."
The full updated guidelines are available on the newsroom website.
