TWIN FALLS — When preaching, Curtis Pryor aims to avoid stereotypes of masculinity.
His goal is to encourage other men to be a positive influence.
“Men need to be reminded how important they are in communities,” Pryor said. “They need help; we all need help.”
Pryor is one of many men from different churches in Southern Idaho who came to Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls for the first ever Men’s Ministries Convention Friday evening.
The convention is a chance for men from over 60 churches in Southern Idaho to come together for a workshop on how to be better leaders in their respective communities. The convention is the brainchild of Pastor Isaac Tellez, the Men’s Ministries director and the pastor at Hagerman Christian Center. He hopes that men wrap up their weekend at the convention with a renewed sense of self.
“Men are facing issues of addictions, pornography and masturbation. Marital problems and a lack of identity are rampant,” Tellez said. “We’ve been taught by society and schools about equality. We are meant to be providers, protectors, leaders.”
The service is focused on helping men reclaim their position in communities and solve a quest for identity in their church. Tellez believes that the two genders serve different purposes in their communities.
“We may be the head, but the women are the necks,” Tellez said. “Equal in value, different in function.”
The Men’s Ministries focuses on men by going on retreats to Lake Cascade on the North Fork of the Payette River in Valley County, Idaho, as a way to reclaim masculinity, Tellez said. He hopes that by connecting with nature and other men, they can ultimately return home to better serve their church.
“We believe that we need to maximize men’s position in the community,” Tellez said. “Men need to have strong character, integrity and love their family.”
Twin Falls was chosen as the center point for the Southern Idaho ministries, said Kevin McClain, the secretary-treasurer for the Southern Idaho Ministry Network. The group focuses on teaching men about courage, strength and endurance.
“The Bible says ‘Iron sharpens iron,” McClain said. “We are trying to strengthen men to get a stronghold with Christ in our lives.”
Michael McCormick, pastor at Crossroads Assembly in Wilder, started the inaugural convention by encouraging all of the attendees to come closer to the stage. As soon as the service began, “hallelujahs” could be heard throughout the audience.
“Men play such a big role in the family. Seeing guys here gives me hope,” McCormick said. “There are too many deadbeat dads.”
Men from across the state attended the two-day convention in hopes of maturing through the experience. Lou Rodriguez, who traveled from Boise and has participated in Men’s Ministries retreats before, knew he had to take this chance to meet with like-minded men. He said that this is the first time he has pursued a religious activity for growth as an adult.
“I’m 29 and I see my generation failing to pick up the torch,” Rodriguez said. “We are failing in our workplaces and our relationships between men and women. This is a good place for young men to go.”
Jackson Allen of Nampa saw the convention as an opportunity to get closer to men of his faith.
“It’s always good to be connected to men,” Allen said. “Biblically, it’s the men’s role in the church to lead.”
