Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Pocatello LDS temple
Buy Now

An artist rendering of the planned Pocatello temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

 COURTESY INTELLECTUAL RESERVE INC.

POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released Thursday an artist rendering of its planned temple in Pocatello.

The temple will be three stories with a central spire, the church said in a statement on Mormon Newsroom. It will be east of Satterfield Drive and Butte Street in a new subdivision. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The temple was announced in April 2017 by then church president Thomas S. Monson. Construction is expected to start in 2019 and take two to three years to complete.

It will be the sixth temple in Idaho, which has nearly half a million members of the church, the statement said.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments