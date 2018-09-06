POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released Thursday an artist rendering of its planned temple in Pocatello.
The temple will be three stories with a central spire, the church said in a statement on Mormon Newsroom. It will be east of Satterfield Drive and Butte Street in a new subdivision.
The temple was announced in April 2017 by then church president Thomas S. Monson. Construction is expected to start in 2019 and take two to three years to complete.
It will be the sixth temple in Idaho, which has nearly half a million members of the church, the statement said.
